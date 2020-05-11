Bold-beauty lovers may be getting a treat with Anastasia Beverly Hills' latest Electric Cake Liners, but on May 11 the brand is serving a whole dessert with Anastasia Beverly Hills' Norvina Pro Pigment Palette Vol 4. As the fourth installation to the Norvina Pro Pigment Palette family, this one is a maximalist's dream for spring. Meaning there are pastel purples, a sunshine yellow, and, of course, plenty of pinks.

However, the spring-inspired color story doesn't just consist of your run-of-the-mill hues. The $60 palette has 25 different pigments that largely span the brown, purple, and pink shade range. And if you're saying "that doesn't sound like a maximalist's dream," the variety of colors will prove you wrong.

The palette includes neutrals like matte taupe and cinnamon but also electric pinks, mauve glitter, and what's described as a "multidimensional gold sea foam green" (E2). Plus, along with the matte and glitter finishes, there are also metallic and chrome shift pressed pigments like C3, which blends blue and purple chrome for a galaxy-esque effect. Essentially, it's the subdued version of a maximalist's dream — the everyday palette for someone who needs a little color, too.

What makes Vol. 4 stand out from the rest of the Norvina Pro Pigment Palette Collection, though, is actually its quote-unquote muted nature. The closest palette to Vol. 4, in terms of shades, is Norvina Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 1, but instead of the deep, saturated pigments in Vol. 1 (and in the other volumes), the new palette has softer and lighter tones. Which, ultimately makes Vol. 4 buildable and seriously versatile.

Courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills

You can go ultra glam and use hot pink, glitter rose, and yellow all at once or make a case for everyday soft glam by sticking within the brown shade range. There's also the option of blending maximalist and minimalist by combining something soft like the lavender C4 with a more daring "metallic golden sand" (B1). Truly, the options are endless with this palette whether you label yourself as a maximalist or not.

Shop the Norvina Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 4 on Anastasia Beverly Hills' website, Sephora.com, and below.

