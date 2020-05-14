There is nothing subtle about Tarte's best-selling Maneater mascara. Not the name, not how it lengthens, curls, and volumizes lashes all at once, and not the 1,100 perfect reviews it's scored at Ulta since its debut. Needless to say, when Tarte decided to expand the Maneater collection on May 13, it's no surprise to see that same high-impact, multipurpose power now transformed into products like Tarte's Confessions of a Maneater Eye & Cheek Palette or the Maneater Plump & Prowl Lip Plumper.

Currently available online at Ulta and on Tarte's website, the Maneater collection now features both the aforementioned palette and glossy lip plumper, plus the Maneater Purrfect Curler, Maneater Prowl Patrol Brush Set, and the soon-to-arrive Maneater Flutter on the Fly Lash Set (an Ulta exclusive). Prices range from $18 for the eyelash curler set to $30 for the Confessions of a Maneater palette — though for a six-eyeshadow, two-powder set, it's a steal. The rose-based palette features a mix of metallic and matte eyeshadows alongside the gold-pink highlight Cattitude and the matte rose blush Smitten Kitten.

Those interested in vanity-worthy packaging will enjoy how well the collection works together, too. The $29 Prowl Patrol Brush Set is designed with the same black-and-gold animal print as the palette, and offers four cruelty-free tools: a large powder brush, a cheek brush, a flat shader brush, and a liner brush. And the gold-toned Maneater lash curler — bundled together with a travel-sized Tarte Opening Act Lash Primer — finishes everything off with very on-brand flair.

Courtesy of Tarte

Though if you do only grab one thing from the collection, make it the Maneater Plump & Prowl Lip Plumper — a clear, vegan gloss formulated with benzyl nicotinate to enhance "circulation to help achieve plumper, more color-rich lips," as explained by the product description. This is elevated by the addition of lactic acid, a chemical exfoliator that will help keep the delicate area smooth and soft.

And make sure you keep an eye on Ulta's website to pick up the Maneater Flutter on the Fly Lash Set — which will be dropping very, very soon. Until then, explore all of the new Maneater products already online by scrolling down.

