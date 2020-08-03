The quintessential summer candle falls into one of three categories: refreshingly flowery, like lavender or gardenia; musty and sea-like — say, black pine or amber; or light and fruity, such as tangerine or... tomato? MALIN+GOETZ's new candle aims to fill your abode with the nostalgic aroma of a simmering red sauce and, come to think of it, there's hardly a more on-season smell.

Fans of the luxury skincare and fragrance brand shouldn't be surprised by the latest left-field addition, seeing as MALIN+GOETZ's self-identified "scents of adventure" already includes such eccentric offerings as dark rum, cannabis, tobacco, and leather. The tomato candle — a new nature-inspired fragrance combining top notes of herby basil, green ivy, lavender, and mint with earthy "home-grown tomatoes ripening in the August sun" — is inspired by the delicious smells apparently wafting from founders Andrew Goetz and Matthew Malin's Hudson Valley garden.

With base notes of cedarwood and green pepper and hints of citrusy mandarin and woodsy petitgrain, the inventive brand's new limited-edition candle rounds out the sweet smell of tomato with a soft and clean finish, "recreating the abundance of aroma that permeates through Andrew and Matthew's flourishing vegetable garden in the summer," a press release from the brand says.

Sharing some of its makeup with your nonna's proprietary pasta sauce recipe or rather a favorite soup from childhood, the tomato candle is liable to make you hungry, yes, but not more than the scent of, say, warm vanilla and cinnamon would in the winter. It joins a botanical-inspired line of longtime favorites like sage, otto, neroli, and vetiver.

Like other MALIN+GOETZ candles, this unique iteration is made from natural wax (good for 60 hours of burn time), hand-poured in Brooklyn. It's available now for $55 at MALINANDGOETZ.com.

