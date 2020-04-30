For as cool as it is, MALIN+GOETZ is still delightfully uncomplicated. "MALIN+GOETZ makes skin care easy, starting with sensitive skin. As such, over our 16 years of business, we have kept our assortment to a minimum, creating and adding products that only fill a void," MALIN+GOETZ co-founder, Matthew Malin, tells The Zoe Report via email. Though according to Malin, MALIN+GOETZ's new Resurfacing Face Serum does just that. "There is never a wrong time for a gentle, daily use exfoliator, if your skin requires such," he continues.

Gentle might not be the first word that comes to mind when you picture exfoliation, but the $70 Resurfacing Face Serum was formulated to complement sensitive skin; it includes 6 percent glycolic acid and 2 percent lactic acid. "Used at low levels to create a formula that is both gentle and effective, smaller percentages of potent ingredients used together allows for maximum results with a more seamless integration to most skin types and regimens, and without irritation," says Malin. "Both are alpha hydroxy acids: Glycolic derived from sugar and lactic from milk, working synergistically to smooth dead skin."

On top of those two, MALIN+GOETZ added phytic acid to the mix, a plant-seed-derived ingredient. "It is multitasking as an antioxidant, protecting the skin from free radicals and environmental stressors while gently exfoliating the skin, leaving the skin brighter and clearer," Malin explains. Vitamin C and niacinamide both make notable appearances in the formula, as well.

Courtesy of MALIN+GOETZ

Still, don't forget that the Resurfacing Face Serum does all this while being easy on skin. "Since I suffer from eczema and seborrhea, I often spot treat specific dry patches near my hairlines and around my ears," says Malin. This means you can feel free to use the gel serum all over skin — on both face and neck — or "as a spot treatment to areas of specific dryness, oiliness, or congestion (like around the nose or the T-zone, for example)," he explains.

Longtime MALIN+GOETZ fans will be pleased to know that the serum's scent falls right in line with the brand's signature fragrances, too. The lightweight formula sports a unique blend of sweet mint and tart blood orange. To try it out for yourself, you can pick it up on MALIN+GOETZ's website starting May 1.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.