In our series Trial Run, TZR editors and writers put the buzziest new beauty products to the test and share their honest reviews. This week, deputy beauty editor Erin Lukas is testing the buzzy Oak Essentials Microbiome Balancing Deodorant.

I made the switch to natural deodorant over a decade ago and have never looked back. OK, that statement is a little embellished. The reality is that it can take a ton of trial error before finding an aluminum-free formula that keeps you feeling, and most importantly, smelling fresh. So you best believe my journey has been filled with a stinky moment...or two. I’d typically figure out that a deodorant was failing me while on my subway ride home from work. Let’s just say lifting your arm to hold onto the pole and catching a waft of BO is definitely a jumpscare. The silver lining is there are more natural deodorant options than ever, many of which look and feel elegant to use. So, I eventually found a couple that make good on their promise to mask smelly sweat. The latest being Oak Essentials Microbiome Balancing Deodorant.

While the Jenni Kayne-founded skin care and body care brand is infused with the same minimalist, elegant ease of the designer’s signature laid-back, California-inspired clothing and interior decor, the products are extremely efficacious. The line is powered by plant-based actives and essential oils that elicit fresh yet relaxing scents so using them doubles as an act of self-care.

I was initially introduced to the just-launched Microbiome Balancing Deodorant during a recent trip to Park City, Utah where I was fully immersed into Oak Essentials’ brand of wellness and learned about its latest product innovations. Spoiler: This deodorant was a quick standout. Read on for my experience testing it on a three-mile hike, a hot yoga class, and more.

Fast Facts

Price: $26

Size: 1.7 oz/ 50 g

Best For: Those who prefer aluminum-free deodorant

Ingredient Highlights: Blue tansy, noni fruit stem cells, magnesium hydroxide, polysaccharides, upcycled chia seed oil, jojoba, sunflower, coconut, and mimosa oils

What We Like: Doesn’t leave oily residue on clothes; withstands extreme physical activities; has a fresh, natural scent

What We Don’t Like: Nothing!

Rating: 5/5

How TZR Keeps Score: 1/5: Making a return; 2/5: Keeping as a backup; 3/5: Finishing to the last drop; 4/5: Recommending to my group texts; 5/5: Already on auto-replenish

The Formula

Oak Essentials took a four-pronged approach to formulating its natural deodorant. First, noni fruit stem cells help support and balance the skin’s microbiome to help neutralize odor at the source. Meanwhile, prebiotic polysaccharides work to nourish good bacteria and aid in long-lasting odor control. Second, magnesium hydroxide serves as an alternative to aluminum that balances pH without the skin absorbing it, while a blend of oils make the deodorant glide on smooth without any dragging. Thirdly, blue tansy calms, provides antimicrobial benefits that minimize odor-causing bacteria, and adds a soothing herbaceous scent. Finally, upcycled chia seed oil hydrates skin while also reducing inflammation.

So why the focus on your armpits’ microbiome? During a session in Utah, Oak Essentials Chief Operating Officer Kim Price shared that an imbalance is what actually causes odor. This is why so many people say natural deodorants “don’t work” — a lot of them are simply trying to cover up BO rather than address what’s causing it.

Like the rest of the brand’s products, the deodorant’s packaging is sleek and minimal. I expect you’ll see a photo or two of the cream-colored tube on social feeds this summer.

Why I Use Natural Deodorant

Natural deodorants have risen in popularity in recent years because many people are looking for options that don’t contain aluminum, which has been anecdotally linked to breast cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. (As of publishing time, there is no concrete evidence supporting this link.) The “controversial” ingredient is used in traditional antiperspirants to plug the sweat glands as a means to prevent perspiration, and in turn, stench. While I’m fully aware the research done on this topic isn’t compelling enough to determine a risk, my mom is a breast cancer survivor and I started using natural deodorant out of an abundance of caution.

Another factor that influenced my decision to ditch antiperspirants is that I often had a rash or irritation on and around my underarms, which I’m chalking up to irritation from aluminum. That said, I’ve also experienced this from natural deodorants formulated with baking soda, so I typically look for products made without the ingredient.

(+) Courtesy of Erin Lukas (+) Courtesy of Erin Lukas INFO 1/2

My Experience & Results

My first rodeo with the deodorant was a sunny three-mile hike in the Wasatch Mountains. Now, I’m in fairly decent shape, the incline combined with the nearly 7,000 foot elevation had me panting — and sweating. I did a pit test as soon as I got back to my hotel room, and all I could smell was a hint of blue tansy. Success! Once I got back to New York City, one of my first orders of business was a hot yoga sculpt class at CorePower. After long travel days, I like to move my body and get a good sweat in. If you’ve ever taken this class, then you know firsthand you leave it drenched and perspiring in places you didn’t know possible. Needless to say, if a natural deodorant can withstand a series of heated flows with sculpting weights, it can survive anything. And this one delivered. Finally, I wore the deodorant on a humid work day that had me running around to events. On the subway ride home, I found myself with my arm raised, holding onto the subway pole above me, doing that fateful sniff test. All clear!

I also want to note that throughout all of these scenarios, the deodorant didn’t stain my clothes or feel super greasy on my skin. What’s more, I also didn’t experience any irritation.

Is Oak Essentials Microbiome Balancing Deodorant Worth It?

As someone who has experienced the shortcomings of many natural deodorants, Oak Essentials’ Microbiome Balancing Deodorant will save you the trauma many experience when making the switch from antiperspirant. For veterans, this formula eliminates the common gripes we experience from aluminum-free formulas, such as oily residue and not enough staying power. Personally, this is one natural deodorant I’ve tried that hasn’t made me look back.