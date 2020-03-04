Just in time for spring, Louise et Cie's new handbags are dropping in waves, and their silhouettes are as chic as you'd expect. The brand that rose to popularity for its on-trend, affordable footwear is releasing an assortment of new handbags, all of which examine contemporary art through the brands' inherently feminine lens. Each is available in several different color-ways, making for dozens of options that help complete a high-impact look.

To Melissa Lawrence, Louise et Cie's SVP and Creative Director, there are three words that sum up the Spring 2020 line of accessories, perfectly: Fresh, Covetable, and Directional. "Louise et Cie has always embodied modern femininity, wit and bold design, expertly blended with an eclectic elegance," says Lawrence to TZR. "While we have kept the collection feminine, we wanted to add a twist to our favorite classics and designed this collection with a fresh, cool & contemporary vibe." According to Lawrence, shoppers can expect bags (and, of course, shoes) made of leathers, exotics and suedes, as well as a mix of resin and wood-combined hardware, throughout the whole collection.

With so much to choose from, shopping can be dizzying, so it's worth breaking down the unique details that set apart each piece. The Isel Frame bag features a curved handle that wraps around both sides of the leather, with croc and snake-embossed options readily available for interchanging. The piece is admittedly one of Lawrence's favorites: "I love it in black, but I also love it in the bubble snake print because the material is very unique."

The same sleek curves can be found in the Ressa leather purse, which is — arguably — the most versatile in the collection. With dual strap options, its half moon shape can be toted as a handbag or a shoulder bag (and we suggest both). There's even a bag that mimics your favorite pleated skirt: the Alez pleated leather bucket bag, which comes in multiple shades and sizes.

COURTESY OF LOUISE ET CIE COURTESY OF LOUISE ET CIE

If you're loving what you're seeing already, be sure to browse the current offering on Net-A-Porter, and note that there's much more on the way worth taking a look at. Until then, shop TZR's favorites below.