In case you're not familiar with the recently buzzy series, Emily in Paris, here's a spoiler-free synopsis. Emily Cooper (played by Lily Collins) moves to the City of Lights for a job and quickly falls for all the trappings of Parisian life: romance, nightlife, and, of course, the clothes. Months after the series has premiered on Netflix, it now appears that Cooper's affinity for French designers has bled into Collins' wardrobe in real life. Collins' camel-colored jacket from French fashion brand Recc Paris, has made more than one street style appearance this week alone. (Recc Paris was founded by French influencer and model, Caroline Receveur.)

Collins first stepped out wearing the leather shacket, aka shirt-jacket, — on Jan. 11 while running errands in West Hollywood, California. True to form, the star styled the jacket the way Cooper might have — with items from American heritage brands. She chose to wear Levi's distressed Wedgie jeans, a pair of beige ballet flats, and Celine's Triomphe bag. The outfit combined French and American style together — a move that Cooper would've undoubtably signed off on. In the series, Cooper was known to wear a healthy mix of brands from both countries — a Chanel bag with a Veronica Beard blazer, for instance.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Later in the week, when Collins wore the jacket again, she called on a few other accoutrements from American labels. She swapped her flats for Jenni Kayne's sold-out Chelsea boots, and wore the same Celine bag with a pair of Kate Spade sunnies. The versatile coat's color might have something to do with Collins wearing it on repeat, too. When she's not in her Recc Paris outerwear, she swaps in a similar camel felt coat from Mango, and her new Monse dress also came in a similar brown shade. In a selfie she posted while wearing the dress, Collins fittingly captioned it "Camel Chameleon...," a nod to her love for the color.

As luck would have it, the Parisian outerwear is still in stock — as are her exact jeans and bag. Shop them all ahead, along with a similar pair of flats from Salone Monet.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.