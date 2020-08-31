For 36 years, MTV's Video Music Awards have been the go-to event for all things over-the-top: performances, pop culture moments, and — of course — red carpet outfits. While this year's virtual show format was a little different due to COVID-19, the fashion looks from the 2020 VMAs still proved to be as entertaining as the main event itself.

Case in point: Lady Gaga. Since her VMAs debut in 2009, where she donned a black lace Jean Paul Gaultier dress, the singer has been a show fixture and the subject of many iconic (and outlandish) fashion moments including the controversial meat dress in 2010 and her shell bikini in 2013. This year, Gaga (nominated for nine awards, including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Song of the Year) failed to disappoint, donning a futuristic silver dress by Area, space-age helmet by Conrad, and sky-high platforms by Pleaser.

Another head-turner of the night was Nicole Richie, who wore a bright green mini dress with a dramatic train from Cong Tri's Spring/Summer 2020 runway, topped off with a bedazzled tiara (because, why not?). Also making a case for the micro-mini dress was VMAs host Keke Palmer. The actor and singer's silvery blue spaghetti-strapped frock featured a thigh-high slit and oversized bow that read very '90s prom (in the best way).

All in all, the virtual event kept music fans happily entertained with its live performances and solid celebrity lineup. Ahead, the A-listers who served up VMAs style magic with outfits that will be discussed all week long.

2020 MTV Video Music Awards Looks: Lady Gaga

Gaga's Area gown, astronaut-inspired helmet, and on-trend platforms delivered true space vibes.

2020 MTV Video Music Awards Looks: Doja Cat

Nominated for a slew of awards including Song of the Year, singer Doja Cat sizzled in a red Versace mini dress, complementing the fringed frock with fuchsia eye makeup and bordeaux nails.

2020 MTV Video Music Awards Looks: Bella Hadid

The model went with all-black-everything for the event (at which she was a presenter), opting for a sheer, off-the-shoulder top and noir trousers by Nensi Dojaka and By Far sandals.

2020 MTV Video Music Awards Looks: Nicole Richie

While slime green may have been the color du jour in 2019, Richie breathed new life into the trend with her monochromatic ensemble.

2020 MTV Video Music Awards Looks: Keke Palmer

Paying homage to the popular '90s prom look, Palmer's mini dress was the throwback look everyone needed.

2020 MTV Video Music Awards Looks: Joey King

Presenter King stunned in a Versace mini dress and ruby red heels on the virtual red carpet.

2020 MTV Video Music Awards Looks: Ariana Grande

Donning a leather top and matching skirt from Mugler's Fall/Winter 2020 collection and Giuseppe Zanotti platforms, Grande (whose duet with Lady Gaga was nominated for a number of awards, including Song of the Year) gave an otherwise playful ensemble and hairstyle a sophisticated twist.

2020 MTV Video Music Awards Looks: Miley Cyrus

Another frequent stunner at the VMAs, Cyrus chose a black sheer Mugler gown with matching gloves and Loree Rodkin jewelry for her look, topping things off with a signature red lip.

2020 MTV Video Music Awards Looks: Sofia Carson

Carson went with a bright red, one-shoulder Giambattista Valli gown from the designer's Fall 2020 Couture collection.

