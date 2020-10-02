Once hailed for having the most minimalistic hairstyle of the whole Kar-Jenner clan — the blissfully modest clavicle bob, who could forget it? — Kendall's locks have been sparking sufficient chatter since she made her Milan Fashion Week entrance looking all fresh-out-of-the-shower. Her sopping-wet style distracted from the fact that Kendall Jenner is suddenly sporting the waist-length hair that apparently runs in her blood.

The hip-grazing lengths that debuted via the model's Instagram Thursday marked the official demise of the long-reigning Kendall Jenner bob. After experimenting with elongated locks periodically over the past year or so — even donning floor-sweeping extensions for her Garage Magazine cover in February — she looks to have at once given in to the Rapunzel aesthetic for which her family is known.

Taking after sisters Kim, Khloé, and Kylie, the 24-year-old has acquired mile-long hair and can't stop flaunting it on her Instagram Story. Before posting a selfie from the car, Jenner debuted her center-parted mermaid waves in a vanity mirror, tagging hairstylist-on-the-rise and member of the Jen Atkin army Irinel de Leòn.

In addition to Jenner, Leòn works her hair sorcery on the likes of Hailey Bieber, Chrissy Teigen, Karlie Kloss, and fellow Kardashians often.

Following months of salon closures earlier in the year, people have been understandably eager to rebrand their postponed summer chop for fall, but Jenner's extensions make a good case for letting hair grow very —very — long. Jennifer Lopez looks to be on board with the notion in her latest Instagram appearance, in which she showcases some unprecedented inches by Chris Appleton (who else?).

So, as autumnal lobs, French bobs, edgy mullets — ehem, Rihanna — and '70s shag styles become increasingly cool, ultra-long hair à la J. Lo and Jenner pose a tempting alternative to the high-maintenance cuts previously forecasted for fall. Follow their lead and you won't even need to take kitchen scissors to your lengths when you can't make it into the salon.