Of the sisters in the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kendall is definitely the quietest when it comes to social media. While we occasionally get a glimpse of a yacht trip or fashion campaign, we don't usually get to see inside every makeover, manicure, and dye job she gets done, which makes it tough to catch when she’s changed up her look. Because of this, you may have missed the few nonchalant appearances that Kendall Jenner’s blonde highlights have made on her feed and Instagram Stories recently. It was a noteworthy change for the model who rarely touches her hair color — or documents it — and once you carefully look back at her last few posts of her in quarantine it kind of makes you wonder, "How did I miss this?"

Her new color is a caramel-toned blonde that was flawlessly blended into the rest of her hair. While she hasn't shared a selfie to her feed that fully shows off her new color (though she did post a few to her Instagram Stories, which have since disappeared), you can subtly see the difference in a few of her pictures that she's posted during quarantine. According to People, this particular transformation happened before lockdown officially started and was done by her colorist Cassondra Kaeding.

While this isn't Jenner's first foray into a different hair color, it's one of very few dramatic changes she's done in the past. Last November, she showed off a very similar color just on the ends of her strands on Instagram, and earlier in September, she had her hair dyed a bright blonde for Burberry's Spring/Summer 2020 show during London Fashion Week.

This most recent change is a similar shade to her sister Kylie Jenner's hair, whose strands were also recently done around the time lockdown started. While her family seems to enjoy frequently experimenting with new hair colors and wigs (see: Kim Kardashian's platinum locks and Kylie Jenner's neon green extensions) Jenner usually sticks to her natural dark brunette shade cut into a lob or worn a bit longer, rarely wandering into major change territory.

Both Jenner sisters see Kaeding for color, so the similarity in hue feels like a matchy-matchy sister moment and is rather inspiring. In fact, it might be worth calling up your own sibling or BFF to bond over twin DIY dye jobs during lockdown.