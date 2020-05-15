Katy Perry's Maternity Style Includes This $18 Maxi Dress

Since announcing her pregnancy just two months ago, Katy Perry has shown she won't let a little lock-down cramp her style. The singer's usual personal taste revolves around colorful, statement-making pieces, and Katy Perry's maternity style has followed suit. Her go-to silhouette of the moment is not only maternity-friendly, but a universal summer favorite: midi and maxi dresses. And with a handful of affordable, wearable styles that are still up for grabs, her recent style inspo is worth stalking, ahead.

With a whole series of epic red carpet looks under her belt, like a Balmain gown that didn't allow sitting during The 2019 Grammys or dressing as an actual hamburger at the Met Gala, frankly it's more surprising seeing the mom-to-be dressed in something that isn't avant-garde. And despite being several months along (she's expecting a girl sometime this fall) during lockdown, she hasn't hit pause on her typical out-there outfits. (Perry recently dressed up as literal hand sanitizer and toilet paper for filming at-home episodes of American Idol.) But, like the rest of the world, she's opting for comfy loungewear too, as she's shared in snaps inside with her hubby Orlando Bloom.

Ahead, the top silhouette Katy Perry has been wearing throughout her maternity, plus where to shop some of her exact outfits.

Katy Perry's Maternity Style: Rixo Leopard Print Midi Dress

The vintage-inspired brand Rixo is known for its '70s aesthetic with a British spin, and Perry's silk-blend midi dress with its retro collaris no different. The stand-out piece can be yours at a discounted price from Farfetch right now.

Katy Perry's Maternity Style: Sleeper Atlanta Linen Dress

Sleeper's red gingham number is practically the sisterhood of the traveling linen dress: It's recently been spotted on Busy Phillips, and Elle Fanning is a fan of the brand. The summer-ready gingham print, combined with its reasonable price tag, makes it a no-brainer style to add to your midi dress rotation this season.

Katy Perry's Maternity Style: Rosie Assoulin Floral Midi Dress

Perry stunned in a floral Rosie Assoulin dress — a fashion-girl favorite label that's best known for fun, eccentric styles. The retro silhouette is every bit backyard party-friendly as it is Instagram-worthy.

Katy Perry's Maternity Style: Shein Maternity Striped Dress

The American Idol judge joined an online event for affordable womenswear brand Shein in one of the brand's maternity styles. Though the maxi is suited for baby bumps, the off-shoulder style is a perfect breezy summer silhouette.

Katy Perry's Maternity Style: White Lace Maxi Dress

In honor of releasing a new music video for her new song "Daisies," Katy shared some stunning maternity photos in a white lace maxi dress. The fairytale look is one you'll want to recreate this summer thanks to its lightweight fabric and light-reflecting hue. Get the look in For Love & Lemon's billowing Lovebird dress.