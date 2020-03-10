After revealing to the world that she's expecting her first child, Katy Perry's pregnancy style is now on full display. Though it's still early on, Perry isn't shying away from rocking eye-catching looks with her growing baby bump. Both on and off the stage, the songstress sported cheerful and vibrant ensembles that remained true to her fun fashion aesthetic.

The performer headed to Melbourne Australia to perform at the ICC Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup Final on Mar. 6, offering up several looks, each more colorful than the last. Perry's outfits showed that she's bringing her own playful twist to maternity-wear and that her style over the next few months is anything but, traditional.

While performing, Perry was photographed wearing show-stopping costumes that stuck to a pink and purple color palette. Each look brought an inherently feminine and powerful feel — with mini-dresses that incorporated the Venus symbol in addition to heart and peace sign designs, and a flower-adorned romper with a superhero-like cape. The pop star's outfit lineup was bold and distinctly reminiscent of the '60s, as they were complimented by her accessories and retro hair style.

However, Perry didn't just serve up color and print on the stage — she was also seen sans microphone wearing a color-blocked, puff-sleeve dress from Mara Hoffman that's still available for purchase for $995. When it comes to styling, she matched up the midi-length, column dress with a pair of strappy, multi-color heeled sandals from Rejina Pyo, $490.25, and a set of silver and purple Rachel Comey statement earrings to finish the look

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Perry's chic and colorful look is further proof that you don't need to stick to neutrals when it comes to pregnancy style. This outfit is just one of many striking looks the star will undoubtably conjure up as she awaits the arrival of her bundle of joy with husband Orlando Bloom later this year. So, if you too are currently pregnant or just love a Katy Perry style moment, there's surely more swoon-worthy outfit inspiration to come.

