Katie Holmes is no stranger to a well-thought-out look. But it wasn't until more recent years that she started getting recognized as a true style maven. And staying true to her sartorial roots, Holmes's latest look is sure to give you all of the off-duty inspiration your wardrobe needs for a quick update. What's even better, the actor is offering a lesson on how to color coordinate your accessories to your outfit without being overly matchy-matchy.

On Jan. 27 the actress was seen in New York City wearing a more casual look that was perfectly coordinated. She paired a striped knit pullover from Khaite (the brand responsible for that epic bra and cardigan moment last summer) with relaxed straight-leg denim for an off-duty look, finishing the ensemble with a fitted grey peacoat. The wow-factor, however, is in the accessories. Matching the blue of the stripes in her sweater to her bag and shoes is a coordinated choice that avoids clashing, yet isn't an exact match (which is why it's so easy to work into your everyday style).

Off-duty style can appear in many different forms but the sweet spot is somewhere in-between relaxed and on trend. For those looking to take their leggings out of the weekend rotation, consider Holmes's casual look as a polished replacement. The key to nailing her look is by matching your everyday accessories to your outfit in a more subtle way.

COURTESY OF BACKGRID

For this deceivingly simple styling trick start with a common color that won't be too loud, like taupe or burgundy. Then take a cue from Holmes by starting with a neutral base like jeans and a sweater. Stripes are an easy option but graphics can work too if the color that's coordinating is subtle enough in the print. To avoid being overwhelming, keep the matching color to only two or three pieces, like your bag and shoes or a scarf and hat but not all of the above.

Continue on to shop pieces from Katie Holmes's coordinated look, below — as well as similar styles that allow you to recreate the look at home.