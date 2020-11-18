"I don’t think a Dane ever can — or want to — escape their heritage," Helena Christensen, bona fide runway vet and seasoned photographer, tells TZR. In recent years, the Copenhagen native has taken up a new craft: fashion design, which she's used as a vehicle to share her heritage-steeped personal style with the world. Now, the model's joining forces with fellow Dane, Anine Bing, whose namesake label is conveniently parked in every It-girl's closet. Together, the two set out to make the perfect holiday capsule — one that's chic, unfussy, and easy to dress up with heels and a swipe of red lipstick. The result? ANINE BING x Helena Christensen, a sharp, fluid collection of 10 pieces, all of which reconcile '90s chic with Scandi style.

The collection is separated in two drops, the first of which was rolled out on Nov. 10; the second, a week later on Nov. 17. With styles running the gamut from cozy, silky jumpsuits to polished blazers, there's options for everyone's holiday plans this year. "All of our pieces are so wearable that they can be dressed up for a small family dinner or down to wear at home," Bing shares with TZR via email. To sweeten the deal, each piece is built with versatility at top of mind: "It's not a typical Holiday collection that you can only wear seasonally. The Faye Bodysuit will be my go-to piece under my favorite denim, while the Claudia Blazer and James Trouser with my favorite pumps will be perfect for Christmas festivities with my family," Bing says.

COURTESY OF ANINE BING COURTESY OF ANINE BING

Apart from pointing to their Danish roots, the line also drew from each creative's personal style — which are in some ways the same, and others, different. "We both like an edge to our clothes and that thread goes through all the pieces in the collection," shares Christensen. "The black jumpsuit is where my personal style is most apparent, [whereas] the jeans are a good mix of both of us; Anine likes a narrow, tight fit and I’m more of a straight, loose fit."

COURTESY OF ANINE BING

As one of the top models of the '90s, Christensen's expertise was key to introducing a distinct pre-Y2K flair into Bing's label. "[Christensen] embodies the cool, effortless, off-duty model look which has always been a part of [our brand's] DNA," she says. Oddly enough, even though Christensen modeled all the best wares during the decade: "It’s funny because I actually never wore '90s style in the '90s, I was into vintage clothes and antique lace dresses. Now I’m finally ready for the 90s!"

If you are too, shop ahead for the perfect holiday pieces, whether you're having an intimate gathering or hanging at home with hot cocoa and a movie.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.