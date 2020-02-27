There's no shortage of tennis shoes on the market, and all arrive at varying price points — Gucci's classic style retails for $630, while classic Stan Smiths have been a steady $80 for decades now. Even with tons to pick from, the Duchess of Cambridge is no stranger to a savvy find. Kate Middleton's white sneakers are a shy $50, and they're decidedly perfect for finishing any chic sporty-girl look.

On Feb. 26, the royal arrived to London Stadium for SportsAid Stars, an event that provides crucial funds to help young athletes excel in their careers. To partake in the festivities, Middleton needed an outfit that was super unfussy — and the sneakers were just the place to start. She stepped into a pair of Ribbon Detail Lace Up Trainers from Marks & Spencer, a UK-based brand that delivers British style to shoppers worldwide.

As for the the rest of her look, the Duchess opted for pieces that are equally as affordable, with a green Mango sweater, which happens to be on sale for $20, and a pair of Zara pants that dropped down to $7.99, the entire look falls under $100, making for the ultimate steal. Unfortunately, the pants and sweater in her color of choice, have both already sold out, but the shoes are still available for the taking — and styling options are abundant.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

With a cloud-colored body and sea green accents, the sneaker adds a clean pop of color to any outfit. Plus, their wear-anywhere comfort is scientifically proven — the UK College of Podiatrists has endorsed the shoe's Insolia Flex technology. The low profile silhouette is made for spring wear, integrating seamlessly with everything on your busy schedule. Try pairing these with a pair of light-wash cigarette jeans, or a pair of baggy denim trousers. These also happen to work super well with dresses, particularly slip styles with slender builds and bright colors, which we're loving for spring.

Before you shop, be sure to browse our other on-trend recommendations for spring, which includes other styling options for the shoe. You'll find Marks & Spencer's still-stocked skippers ahead, and be sure to keep eyes on Middleton for more cost-effective looks.