With the first day of spring only a month away, we're deep into the planning stages of our warm-weather wardrobe revamp. There are plenty of seasonal staples we can't wait to welcome into our closets yet again, but what excites us most are the new trends we've yet to give a spin. And at a risk-free price-point, we're all the more likely to dive in.

From boldly printed slip dresses to western-inspired basics, we're sharing three bold spring trends you can make your own this season using pieces from Walmart.com. Check out our favorites from their new spring selection, below.

Slip Dressing

The effortless trend that pairs with all your favorite accompanying basics — sneakers, denim, leather, and knits — slip dressing is one of the most versatile looks for spring. This season, we're adding a bit of color to our wardrobes with animal prints in bold, high-contrast shades.

Western Motifs

From neckties to boots, it's fair to say the western trend is as ubiquitous as ever this season. We're turning an eye to bandana prints, patchwork, and playful accessories to bring the look full-circle.

Utility Details

Even if your style is tame, the workwear trend is an easy way to revamp your go-to basics without reaching too far out of your comfort zone. Whether it be with a jumpsuit or carpenter style pant, these matching sets make achieving the look as easy as can be.

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.