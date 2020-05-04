Like us, Kate Middleton has been interacting with the outside world almost exclusively through a computer screen of late. Unlike us, however, the duchess doesn't conduct her virtual catch-ups in a tousled topknot and three-days-worn sweatsuit (that we know of). Rather, the royal maintains her chicness at home through floral midi dresses, impeccable makeup, pretty earrings, and never-out-of-place waves. And as it turns out, this low-key hairstyle is Kate Middleton's Zoom call go-to.

The Duchess of Cambridge has been video chatting frequently since being locked down at Kensington Palace (what a bummer place to be quarantined, eh?). "This is definitely a first," she said on a Zoom call to the parents of a newborn baby on Sunday. In fact, Middleton called a number of midwives, healthcare workers, and experts over the weekend to shine light on Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week.

And while you won't see her sporting the same outfit every day (more than most of us can say), you will see her repeatedly wearing that trusty half-up hairstyle she so loves. Half-up hair is having a major fashion moment — see: Meghan Markle's latest Zoom call — but it's been a staple in this royal's hair repertoire for decades.

She even wore it on her wedding day, but more recently while participating in this series of Zoom calls shared by the @KensingtonRoyal Instagram account. In one of the calls, Middleton was wearing the same floral wrap dress she wore in the Cambridge family's 2019 Christmas card — the now sold-out Aurora by Boden.

Speaking of family, you'll occasionally see Princess Charlotte wearing the duchess' favorite half-up hairstyle, too. In the photos posted for her fifth birthday — which were reportedly taken by Middleton herself — the little royal looks exactly like her mother, hair and all.

The duchess is clearly relying on this endlessly chic, ridiculously easy half-up, half-down look to get her through lockdown. She debuted it in early April, when she and Prince William placed their inaugural Zoom calls to school kids for Easter, and has hardly parted with it since. Perhaps it's about to become your Zoom call go-to, too.