When you’ve become accustomed to living day in and day out in your most comfortable loungewear, getting dressed — that is, putting on clothes that aren’t your sweats — is an occasion in and of itself. That said, just because you’re wearing a full ensemble for a moment out of the house doesn’t mean you have to forego your comfort entirely. And if you’re looking for an easy way to add a put-together feel to your outfit, take a page from a top model’s book and see how Kaia Gerber styled her Brandy Melville skirt.

Throughout her time in quarantine, Gerber’s been maintaining a regular uniform of coordinated workout sets and athleisure staples. However, the 19-year-old model opted out of her tried-and-true activewear to sport the $28 Jessie Skirt from Brandy Melville with a crop top. Typically speaking, these two pieces together create a summer-ready outfit — but thanks to Gerber’s easy styling trick, her ensemble was ready for fall in seconds.

The model shared her weekend look in a post on Instagram on Sept. 12, pairing her affordable skirt with the $135 Los Feliz Blazer from Emily Ratajkowski’s fashion line, Inamorata. Gerber finished off her outfit with Celine Ava Bag, $1,250 and Dmy by Dmy Valentina Oval-Frame Sunglasses, $155. The end result? A transitional weather look that feels casual, polished, and comfortable.

If you got in on the tennis skirt trend that was everywhere this summer, Gerber gives you a lesson in how to take it into fall. The LA-native’s black blazer — an undeniable staple in anyone’s wardrobe — offers a structured update to her low-key fashion moment. And if you’re looking for a way to dress up your everyday staples — from mini skirts like the model’s to your favorite jeans or leggings – this is it.

Those of who you keep a tab on Gerber’s sartorial decisions will notice that she regularly turns to the blazer for her off-duty outfits — but she isn’t the only one. Earlier this summer, Hailey Bieber sported an oversized blazer with a pair of denim cutoffs, giving her warm-weather look a cooler spin. EmRata recently wore a leather style with Ugg boots and a neon hoodie.

If you want to take on this model-approved way to sport an easy quarantine ensemble, scroll down to shop Gerber’s look below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.