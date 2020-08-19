Pop quiz: What's the one beauty trend you could use to sum up the entirety of quarantine (and most likely 2020)? There's only one obvious answer: pink hair. While you may have thought that color was left back in May, Kaia Gerber's pink hair is the latest arrival to the party, fully reviving the trend. Though it's uncertain why this specific hue has exploded in popularity over the previous months, one thing's for sure: Quarantine pink isn't going anywhere.

During lockdown, Gerber is one celebrity who has really embraced DIY hair dye. She went for bronde in April, then blonde in June, followed by more blonde two days ago, and in a twist fit only for 2020's strange times, pink. The model shared her new color on Aug. 18, directing followers to an IGTV video where they could watch the process. While her most recent bleach job was done by herself and some serious Googling, she turned to celebrity hair stylist Guido Palau for a video call to help make the pink hair go off without a hitch.

The Zoom meeting turned hair appointment was posted onto IGTV, showing the two chatting while Palau instructed Gerber on her transformation from platinum to a chic faded raspberry hue. Many commenters gushed over the new shade, and even Marc Jacobs left a note with his own colorful plans: "That was so much fun! Love the pink. I have plans to go Lilac."

While it's a dramatic change for Gerber, she joins a long list of other stars who have tried out this color. Dakota Fanning, Dua Lipa, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Lottie Moss all ended up with pink tresses in the last few months, and if you thought you'd missed the boat on trying raspberry pink yourself, this is your sign that it's not too late.

Putting the power of pink hair dye in your own hands? Shop the supplies you'll need to get a look like Gerber's, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.