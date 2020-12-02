The fascination with Jennifer Lopez’s beauty routine is well documented. Do a quick Google search about the skin care that she uses, and you’ll find pages of product recommendations spanning the years — fans have been trying to get her lit-from-within sparkle since "Jenny from the Block" dropped back in 2002. So it’s only fitting then that JLo Beauty is debuting with eight skin products, right off the bat. When you think of J.Lo, you think of that glow.

So much so that the inaugural serum launch from JLo Beauty is literally titled That JLo Glow. Alongside it are a gel-cream cleanser, two-piece mask, cream moisturizer, SPF 30 moisturizer, eye cream, bronzing-highlighting “complexion booster,” and a dietary skin supplement — since skin care is hardly just about what you put on top of your face these days. Each name is just as witty as the serum’s, as well: the cleanser is titled That Hit Single, while the SPF moisturizer is named That Big Screen. Prices start out at $18 for a single sheet mask and range to $79 for the That JLo Glow serum.

JLo Beauty has also revealed more information about product availability — though you will still have to wait until Jan. 1 to shop the line on JLoBeauty.com. The new collection will arrive in-store and online at Sephora on Jan. 14, as well as on Amazon the very same day.

Courtesy of JLo Beauty

"I’ve been thinking about doing a skin care line probably for the past 20 years. You kind of just have to wait for the right time. I think I needed to become a little bit more realized in myself, to have a philosophy on an actual beauty company and what that means," Lopez tells a group of reporters. "Beauty from the inside out, and the idea of beauty having no expiration date."

As far as actual ingredients go, the “JLo Beauty Olive Complex” plays a key role in four of the eight new products. Described as a blend that’ll deliver “that star glow” in the press release, it combines squalane, fermented oil, extra virgin oil, and a leaf extract, so you’ll get the very most that olives have to offer. Skin care aficionados will recognize other ingredients at play, too. A yeast-derived ferment can be found in the serum, mask, and cream, with the latter also formulated with “Next-Jen” hyaluronic acid.

There’s a hint at possible future makeup-skin hybrids, too, if you consider the aforementioned That Star Filter complexion booster ($39). It’s made with mineral pigments that act as a smoothing filter for skin, instantly giving it a diffused, lit, and bronzed appearance that’s sheer at the same time. Either you can use it mixed into your moisturizer for an overall glow, or as a bronzing highlighter over your makeup. The That Inner Love dietary supplement ($36) shows that the brand is poised to step into the wellness industry; the one-a-day capsule offers olive extract, vitamin E, manganese, and copper, which work together to aid moisture and collagen.

Shop the upcoming JLo Beauty line on JLoBeauty.com beginning Jan. 1.