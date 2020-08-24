One of the most glamorous women in the industry is officially stepping into the beauty game — well, most likely. On Aug. 24, Jennifer Lopez's rumored beauty brand, JLo Beauty, appeared to receive official confirmation via the multi-hyphenate's own social media. "Sunset glow...#JLoBeauty coming soon," Lopez shared on Instagram, along with a selfie. In the picture, the musician looks to be wearing rose-nude eyeshadow, contoured bronzer, a glossy nude lip color, and a pop of highlighter across her cheekbones.

Expect more than just makeup, though. Page Six reported a trademark was filed this last December for JLo Beauty, listing cleansers, moisturizers, serums, masks, soaps, and much more. The publication also noted that Lopez hinted about an upcoming skincare line as early as 2018.

Refinery29 covered the momentous announcement, which took place while Lopez spoke at The Wing in New York City: "I will be coming out with a skincare line. I've been working on it for a long time because I don't want to put [just] anything out," Lopez told the gathering, according to Refinery29. "I want it to be something that encompasses all the things I've learned and all the secrets I have. And it doesn't have anything to do with needles."

Although not much is known at the moment — and the current @jlobeauty Instagram account is still largely dedicated to Lopez's prior collaboration with Inglot Cosmetics — that hasn't stopped fans from showing their excitement; Lopez's Instagram teaser has already fetched more than one million likes. "I can't wait!!!" commented Danielle Priano, a hairstylist who's worked with Lopez in the past.

And honestly, same here. Fingers crossed Lopez takes to Instagram again to share more details, because like many other celebrity beauty brands, this one has been a long time in the making.