Thought that makeup would be the first order of business for Jennifer Lopez's new beauty brand? Think again. After teasing both a new brand and "sunset glow" makeup this August, Jennifer Lopez has finally and officially revealed that she is, in fact, releasing her very own cosmetics line. And while bronzed high glam is a J.Lo staple at this point, JLo Beauty's inaugural category will be skin care.

And you'll be able to buy it very, very soon. Previously used to share past Lopez beauty collaborations, the @JLoBeauty Instagram account now houses information about the new celebrity brand, and has shared that Lopez's "skin care secrets" will drop on Jan. 1. Better yet, early access begins on Dec. 8, and can already be signed up for by visiting JLoBeauty.com. Although information about what those secrets will be is still scarce, there is an emphasis on rose gold — though that could mean anything from a glow-boosting serum to gold-toned packaging in the skin care world.

That said, JLo Beauty has made its mission clear from the start, with an emphasis on celebrating and highlighting beauty at all ages. "As women, people are so ready to write us off," noted Lopez in a promotional video on JLo Beauty's Instagram. "I just kept waiting for that to happen and then I realized no, I'm not going to let that happen. It's about being limitless, it's about being powerful, and understanding beauty really doesn't have an expiration date."

On her own page, the multi-hyphenate opened up a bit more, writing: "This isn’t just a passion project, it’s a 30-year dream. I can’t wait to share my skin care secrets with you!" And judging by the way that the @JLoBeauty account has already picked up 134,000 followers on Instagram alone, it seems like fans can't wait for whatever products are on the horizon, either.

Sign up on JLoBeauty.com to receive early access to the new drop on Dec. 8, or shop it with the rest of the world on Jan. 1.