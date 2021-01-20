Two classic American divas serenaded America with their voices this morning at inauguration, in two very different, but equally glam looks. Lady Gaga wore a black and red custom Schiaparelli haute couture number. J.Lo, on the other hand, performed "This Land Is Your Land" and "America the Beautiful," with a quick homage to her hit "Let's Get Loud," and went for an all-white ensemble by Chanel. The striking outfit was complemented by a silvery smoky eye and a beautiful, voluminous ponytail. The man behind Jennifer Lopez's ponytail — as always — was Chris Appleton. (Get a closer look at it below).

And while not everyone is able to replicate the sparkly Chanel suit (of which the white shade was likely a nod to the Suffragette movement and the fight for women's right to vote, as is the color in any political setting), you can get the hair look in one very simple step: a clip-in ponytail. Appleton posted a selfie with Lopez, showing the look, which he captioned, "So proud of you jlo! Killed it 💫"

Indeed, the singer and actor wowed the crowd with her performance, which included the phrase, "Una nación, bajo Dios, indivisible, con libertad y justicia para todos,” meaning, "One nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all” translated from Spanish.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Lopez kicked off the year in truly spectacular fashion, performing her new song "In The Morning" for New Year's Rockin’ Eve literally at the same time she launched her new skin care line JLo Beauty. But kicking off a new era of politics, while celebrating the first Black, first South Asian, first woman vice president might just be the most exciting of all.

