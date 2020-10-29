When you think of fall fashion, you probably imagine neutral hues. But as designers add brighter shades to their latest collections, that's about to change. This season's top trends include pops of neon to punch up the traditional palette you're used to. There are plenty of ways to incorporate these colors into your wardrobes, and if you're looking for another outfit formula to add to your repertoir, see how Jennifer Lopez wore a hot pink sweater.

Given her fashion history and most iconic outfits to date, it’s clear J.Lo never shies away from a bold look. Whether it's dramatic silhouettes or intricate prints, the Hollywood star’s sartorial decisions continually prove she lives to stand out. But in an era where red carpet appearances and high-octane performances are few and far between, Lopez has a new occasion to showcase her style: moments with her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez. The 51-year-old actor, musician, and entrepreneur spent her latest outing with the baseball star in Los Angeles, where she wore a chic neon pink sweater for a meeting.

Lopez styled her vibrant crewneck knit with a leather crocodile-embossed pencil skirt, giving the world a new idea for a sleek fall ensemble incorporating the neon trend. The “On The Floor” singer completed her outfit with thick gold hoop earrings, a crocodile Hermès Birkin bag, and coordinating hot pink accessories like a belt from Valentino and stilettos from her brand, Jlo Jennifer Lopez.

The Daily Stardust

The artist may not have the same number of outfit changes in 2020 as she would in another year, but her fall ensembles still show the star’s chameleon-like approach to fashion (which extends to her beauty choices, too). Earlier this month, Lopez donned a menswear-inspired look featuring an oversized button-down shirt and wide-leg trousers — an unexpected switch from her typical style. She also wore a bohemian knit cardigan with wide-leg trousers, showing another facet of her versatile tastes.

With her growing list of outfits, J.Lo consistently offers sartorial inspiration to anyone who sees her — regardless of how they describe their aesthetics. If you’re searching for a new way to wear neon pink this season, scroll down to shop her look below.

