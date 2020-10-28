You name it and J.Lo can do it. Singing, dancing, acting, modeling, brand-building — it's clear the star has surpassed the title of triple threat when it comes to talent. But this doesn't even scratch the surface of her skills when it comes to beauty and fashion choices. As if she needed more qualifiers on her resume, just looking at Jennifer Lopez's fall 2020 nails alone, it's clear she could add manicure queen to her list.

Her flawless nails from this season thus far have been a team effort of course, and it's hard to name a better duo than J.Lo and her go-to manicurist Tom Bachik. The two always come up with fantastic ideas for him to design and Lopez to execute, whether it's a graffiti manicure for a show in Tokyo or a lavender set of nails for an appearance on "World of Dance."

In fact, Lopez's most recent manicures serve as perfect inspiration for any fall manicure — and most of them are fairly easy to do yourself. Take a look at J.Lo's latest nail moments for ideas and peruse the products that'll help get you the look.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Jennifer Lopez's Fall Nail Look: Wine Red

Leave it to Lopez to take a classic color (that's also inherently autumnal) and make it fresh. Wine-colored manis are easy to come by the second leaves start turning, but the satin finish and rounded, elongated shape mixed with her handful of elegant rings makes this looks feel much more luxurious.

Jennifer Lopez's Fall Nail Look: Sparkly Nude

For the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, Bachik knew that just a plain nude wouldn't do. Instead, he opted for Essie's Skinny Dip and coated it with sparkles making it a look that calls for a double take. This is perfect if you're getting a bit bored of taupe, or a matte finish in general.

Jennifer Lopez's Fall Nail Look: Dark Navy

This manicure Lopez wore recently is the only proof needed that navy is the new black. Although this shade appears to be just as deep, that blue undertone that peeks through when the light hits makes this choice feel slightly less intense than classic noir.

Jennifer Lopez's Fall Nail Look: Chocolate Brown

Chocolate brown is the neutral upgrade you never knew your nails needed. This set Bachik did for the celeb's collaboration with Coach gives a nod to the '90s (especially with those space buns in her hair). But, rather than a basic beige, the warm brown undertone feels cozier and modernized.

Jennifer Lopez's Fall Nail Look: Neon Yellow

At the very beginning of September, Lopez was still embracing the neon hues of summer. Bachik created this neon yellow mani for the singer and actor, which was a pleasantly playful option to welcome in the half of the year that normally features darker and richer palettes.

Jennifer Lopez's Fall Nail Look: Deep Teal

For a collaboration Lopez did with Coach, Bachik utilized a shade that really hasn't been given much recognition as the perfect fall option — teal. It adds a vibrant pop color, but remains dark enough to cement itself as a classic for the colder months.