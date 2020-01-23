In the beauty world, classics are classified as such for a reason: No matter when or where, they always work without fail. While it's very easy to get distracted by the latest trends — and worthwhile to try a fair share of them, of course — it's nice to know that those loyal mainstays will always be right there waiting in the wings to be rediscovered. And Kourtney Kardashian's red nails just offered up a very much-appreciated reminder for those who may have forgotten about the forever-chic hue.

When you're at your bi-monthly nail appointment or you're digging through your deep drawer of nail lacquers to do an at-home manicure, it's easy to pass up the polish colors that would be considered "been there, done that." But the thing is, those hues have been relied on so long because they're an effortless answer to the age old question of how to get a manicure to go with your entire wardrobe. A true, classic red is one such color (and a bold, sexy shade, at that).

Kourtney Kardashian recently decided to dip into the polish archives and pull out a timeless scarlet, which she showed off in a car selfie posted to her Instagram on Jan. 18.

The eldest Kardashian sister snapped a picture that showed off her daytime glam, complete with golden and bronze smoky shadow, bold cat-eye liner, and a full pinky-nude pout. "Say good morning," she said in the caption of the post — and a good morning it is, when she's serving that kind of glam inspo so early in the day.

But the thing that stood out the most in the reality television superstar's post? Her bright red manicure. The classic color, which she wore in a hue that has slightly warm undertones with squoval shaped nails, popped against her neutral makeup and white ribbed tank top and played up a sexy vibe.

Kardashian kept the timelessly chic polish color in another Instagram she posted on Jan. 21, this time pairing the nails with lipstick in the same shade and lavish red surroundings to match. An all-black ensemble gave the look some edge, and along with the manicure provided some cool Valentine's Day inspiration for the girl who doesn't want to look overly sweet.

Get Kourtney Kardashian's forever-glam nail look with some essential red polish options, below.

Shop The Look