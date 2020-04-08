Dr. Jart+'s Lover Rubber face masks were destined for cult fame as soon as they dropped on the skincare market. Affordable, efficient, and memorably packaged — you won't forget the face on the front of the packets, promise — the easy-to-use collection hasn't needed much in way of an update... until now. Enter: Dr. Jart+'s Cryo Rubber Mask collection. Released on April 6 here in the U.S., the elevated face mask collection gives the original a skin-cooling twist.

Similar to the Lover Rubber set, four versions of the $14 Cryo Rubber Mask are available, with each one tailored to a specific ingredient included in its ampoule-and-mask system. But regardless of whether you pick hyaluronic acid or collagen, each Cryo Rubber Mask delivers a cooling effect to your face — as in, it actually drops the temperature of your skin by about 12 degrees Fahrenheit. According to Dr. Jart+, this at-home take on cryotherapy increases the blood flow of skin, jump-starting product absorption.

In other words, colder skin equals better results. This is aided by the actual algae-and-clay "rubber" mask from the two-step product; after you've applied the included ampoule, it's layered on top of your skin, sealing in the ingredients while you wait 30 to 40 minutes. (You can even pop the Cryo Rubber Masks into your fridge before you take them out of the box, allowing them a chance to cool your skin down even further.)

Until they arrive on Sephora.com on April 21, Dr. Jart+'s website serves as the only way to find the mask. And while clicking over to that is easy, picking out just one of the four to try is not. Ahead, the entire Cryo Rubber Mask collection.

