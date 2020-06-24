Pre-season summer is over: That means thermometers are officially ticking up to 90 degrees and just about every celeb has ditched their leggings in favor of a bikini. Swimwear is essentially summer's version of street style — but keeping up with swim trends is arguably more exciting since it's a bit easier to emulate a celeb's look. As proof, actor January Jones posted a pic of her Lemlem bikini — and it's somehow still available online.

The Mad Men actor, who is truly hilarious on the 'gram, has been sharing endless swimwear inspiration on the platform of late. Her most recent display features a do-good brand worth making note of: Lemlem. On Jun. 23 Jones posted a pool photo with the caption "Series: 'Out of work actor needs attention," wearing Lemlem's Amira puff-sleeved bikini top and matching high-rise bottoms in an orange printed pattern. The mix-and-match set totals at $270 and is luckily still in stock, below.

High-waisted bikini bottoms are shaping up to be a big trend this summer. as are bold prints. So it's no surprise that supermodel-created brand Lemlem is nailing all the trends right now. Founded by Liya Kebede in 2007, the Ethiopian-born model set out to make an ethical fashion line that she'd be proud to wear; each bikini is hand-made in Africa by its local artisans, where ethical practices are at the brands core. Lemlem translates to "flourish" in the Ethiopian language of Amharic. She also created the Lemlem Foundation, which aims to help women artisans in Africa by providing healthcare, education, and a clear pathway to lasting employment.

Lemlem's entire collection includes on-trend pieces like tie-strap one-pieces and high-neck bikinis. A few of its top-selling styles, including Jones' sherbet-colored bikini, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.