While the rest of us labor doggedly over our locks to achieve a halfway decent look, a lucky few are just born with it. January Jones spilled the tea on her haircare routine and, apparently, that blond, jaw-tickling bob of hers is basically genetic. According to her Instagram Story, the actor dodges heat tools and hair color as often as possible, but she does keep a handful of trusty products in her arsenal.

Jones' Instagram feed gives the impression that she wakes up every day and gives herself flippy waves in the style of her Mad Men character Betty Draper circa-1963. In the social media world, you'll find the 42-year-old dancing, swimming, sunbathing, hoola hooping, or sipping on a Coors Light with perpetually well-kempt hair. The thing is: She literally wakes up with it looking that way.

The actor doesn't do it up for the 'gram or anything. Rather, the secret to her covetable blonde bob is simply to sleep on it, she says.

"I don't do much to my hair," she wrote in an Instagram Story Thursday. "I never blow dry, go to bed with wet hair, highlight very little unless for work, and wash every 2-3 days. But here are my reg staples."

The PSA features six products, most of them half-used to prove that she really does use them as religiously as she claims to. Front and center is Living Proof's iconic Perfect hair Day shampoo and conditioner duo — a universal fave — in jumbo sizes, of course. Living Proof's beloved paraben-, sulfate-, silicone-, and phthalate-free shampoo is designed to wean you off overwashing, hence how Jones can stand to lather up only once every few days.

On days off, she uses Klorane's Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk — a super-gentle spray with natural, plant-based oil absorbents — as a pick-me-up. And to style into her signature chunky waves, she reaches for René Furterer's KARITÉ HYDRA Hydrating Day Cream, a shea oil formula meant to revive and soften dry hair, as well as Christophe Robin's Instant Volumizing Mist with Rose Water, a root booster designed for color-treated hair. Not that Jones colors hers all that often.

To reverse the damage that she does cause by dyeing — occasional as it may be — the actor uses Kérastase's Resistance Serum for Severely Damaged Hair, a repairing and binding serum that aims to heal, nourish, and protect hair from hot tools. Again, not that Jones uses any.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.