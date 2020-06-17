The Zoe Report
Heart of Sun

15 High-Waisted Swim Bottoms To Live In All Summer Long

By Savannah Sitton
The everything-old-is-new-again adage doesn't just apply to hairstyles and shoe trends: Even bathing suits aren't immune to a nostalgic trend resurgence. Whether you're a die-hard bikini fan or prefer a little more coverage, there's one piece that'll give you the best of both worlds: high-waisted bikini bottoms. Brands like Inamorata, Maiyo, and Triangl have been debuting high-rise swim for a few seasons now, and the trend shows no sign of slowing down.

The '40s-inspired style offers more modest coverage, but it's also an edgier take on a style that's inherently more fashion-forward than a regular bikini bottom. If you're in it for the throwback look, a belted style hits it on the head; Australian label's Maiyo set comes with a polo-style tie-front bikini top that's practically begging to be paired with denim cut-offs.

If you're looking for something less vintage-inspired, Heart of Sun's ribbed two-piece is a go-to among Bella Hadid and Kourtney Kardashian. For a sportier option, look to celeb-favorite Ookioh's Bondi bottoms, which feature an adorable lace-up front and contrast trimming that would look well at home on the volleyball court. Likewise, there's plenty of saccharine takes for a quaint look, like For Love & Lemons frill and bow-tie embellished floral bottoms. Or, if the super-high cut is already out of your comfort zone, a simple style like Acacia's tan mesh pair is ideal for tipping your toe into high-waisted waters.

Ahead, 15 pairs of high-waisted swim bottoms to shop ASAP.

Lemlem
Jade Swim

Mia Set
$150
Maiyo

Australian brand Maiyo nailed the retro look with this polo-style crop top and lace-trimmed brief.

Grotto Bottom
$90
Frankies Bikinis

Frankie's is revered for its endless options of trendy swim, but this high-rise bottom is a killer take on a timeless silhouette that will live in your collection for a long time.

Knockout Bottom
$70
Heart of Sun

High-waisted bottoms don't have to look stuffy, and Heart of Sun's Knockout bottoms are the ultimate proof.

Bondi Bottom
$49
Ookioh

Ookioh knows sporty swimwear and this high-rise cut provides a comfy fit that won't ride up while playing water sports.

Lola High Waist Bottom
$125
Lemlem

Founded by supermodel Liya Kebede, Lemlem is hand-made in Africa for the highest quality craftsmanship. Its swimwear is full of fun details, like the self-tie keyhole at the back of this pink bottom that adds a playful peak of skin.

Emily Bottom
$95
WeWoreWhat

Founded by fashion darling Danielle Bernstein, We Wore What's latest swim collection is predictably packed with the most on-trend of styles — like this crystal-belted brief.

Augusta Bikini Top
$122
For Love & Lemons

For Love & Lemons' newest swim drop is overflowing with covetable styles, like this floral bra top and frilly high-waisted bottom.

Nicola Royal Pop
$109
Triangl

Triangl's floral print strikes the perfect balance between timeless and bold.

Noor Reversible High-Waisted Bikini Bottom
$45
Wolven

Wolven's high-waisted tankini provides a bit more coverage, if that's your thing.

April Bottom
$102$69
Revel Rey

Slightly retro but still modern, this bottom from Revel Rey boasts a braided belt for a unique touch.

G-Land Mesh Bottom
$106
Acacia

Acacia almost has too many covetable swim pieces to choose from but if you're new to the high-rise look, this taupe mesh iteration is a subtle first step.

The Luna Bottoms
$75
437

437 mastered the sultry look with this one, made of comfy ribbed fabric with a flattering belted waist and super high-cut fit.

Melba Bottom
$80
Inamorata

Emily Ratajkowski's swim is a mega hit among the style set. Its Melba bottoms feature self-tie sides and a high-rise cut.

Bound Bottom Ribbed
$90
Jade Swim

Jade Swim was created by fashion editor & stylist Brittany Kozerski so you know its styles will be both timeless and on-trend, like this classic-cut bottom made of thick ribbed material for the coziest fit.

Coco Rainbow Bottom
$80
Port De Bras

Port de Bras's high-rise bottoms are perfect to celebrate Pride Month in.