15 High-Waisted Swim Bottoms To Live In All Summer Long
The everything-old-is-new-again adage doesn't just apply to hairstyles and shoe trends: Even bathing suits aren't immune to a nostalgic trend resurgence. Whether you're a die-hard bikini fan or prefer a little more coverage, there's one piece that'll give you the best of both worlds: high-waisted bikini bottoms. Brands like Inamorata, Maiyo, and Triangl have been debuting high-rise swim for a few seasons now, and the trend shows no sign of slowing down.
The '40s-inspired style offers more modest coverage, but it's also an edgier take on a style that's inherently more fashion-forward than a regular bikini bottom. If you're in it for the throwback look, a belted style hits it on the head; Australian label's Maiyo set comes with a polo-style tie-front bikini top that's practically begging to be paired with denim cut-offs.
If you're looking for something less vintage-inspired, Heart of Sun's ribbed two-piece is a go-to among Bella Hadid and Kourtney Kardashian. For a sportier option, look to celeb-favorite Ookioh's Bondi bottoms, which feature an adorable lace-up front and contrast trimming that would look well at home on the volleyball court. Likewise, there's plenty of saccharine takes for a quaint look, like For Love & Lemons frill and bow-tie embellished floral bottoms. Or, if the super-high cut is already out of your comfort zone, a simple style like Acacia's tan mesh pair is ideal for tipping your toe into high-waisted waters.
Ahead, 15 pairs of high-waisted swim bottoms to shop ASAP.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Australian brand Maiyo nailed the retro look with this polo-style crop top and lace-trimmed brief.
Frankie's is revered for its endless options of trendy swim, but this high-rise bottom is a killer take on a timeless silhouette that will live in your collection for a long time.
High-waisted bottoms don't have to look stuffy, and Heart of Sun's Knockout bottoms are the ultimate proof.
Ookioh knows sporty swimwear and this high-rise cut provides a comfy fit that won't ride up while playing water sports.
Founded by supermodel Liya Kebede, Lemlem is hand-made in Africa for the highest quality craftsmanship. Its swimwear is full of fun details, like the self-tie keyhole at the back of this pink bottom that adds a playful peak of skin.
Founded by fashion darling Danielle Bernstein, We Wore What's latest swim collection is predictably packed with the most on-trend of styles — like this crystal-belted brief.
For Love & Lemons' newest swim drop is overflowing with covetable styles, like this floral bra top and frilly high-waisted bottom.
Triangl's floral print strikes the perfect balance between timeless and bold.
Wolven's high-waisted tankini provides a bit more coverage, if that's your thing.
Slightly retro but still modern, this bottom from Revel Rey boasts a braided belt for a unique touch.
Acacia almost has too many covetable swim pieces to choose from but if you're new to the high-rise look, this taupe mesh iteration is a subtle first step.
437 mastered the sultry look with this one, made of comfy ribbed fabric with a flattering belted waist and super high-cut fit.
Emily Ratajkowski's swim is a mega hit among the style set. Its Melba bottoms feature self-tie sides and a high-rise cut.
Jade Swim was created by fashion editor & stylist Brittany Kozerski so you know its styles will be both timeless and on-trend, like this classic-cut bottom made of thick ribbed material for the coziest fit.