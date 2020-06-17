15 High-Waisted Swim Bottoms To Live In All Summer Long

The everything-old-is-new-again adage doesn't just apply to hairstyles and shoe trends: Even bathing suits aren't immune to a nostalgic trend resurgence. Whether you're a die-hard bikini fan or prefer a little more coverage, there's one piece that'll give you the best of both worlds: high-waisted bikini bottoms. Brands like Inamorata, Maiyo, and Triangl have been debuting high-rise swim for a few seasons now, and the trend shows no sign of slowing down.

The '40s-inspired style offers more modest coverage, but it's also an edgier take on a style that's inherently more fashion-forward than a regular bikini bottom. If you're in it for the throwback look, a belted style hits it on the head; Australian label's Maiyo set comes with a polo-style tie-front bikini top that's practically begging to be paired with denim cut-offs.

If you're looking for something less vintage-inspired, Heart of Sun's ribbed two-piece is a go-to among Bella Hadid and Kourtney Kardashian. For a sportier option, look to celeb-favorite Ookioh's Bondi bottoms, which feature an adorable lace-up front and contrast trimming that would look well at home on the volleyball court. Likewise, there's plenty of saccharine takes for a quaint look, like For Love & Lemons frill and bow-tie embellished floral bottoms. Or, if the super-high cut is already out of your comfort zone, a simple style like Acacia's tan mesh pair is ideal for tipping your toe into high-waisted waters.

Ahead, 15 pairs of high-waisted swim bottoms to shop ASAP.

Lemlem Jade Swim

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.