If you've been contemplating a swimwear refresh, one way to spark some ideas is by checking on trends across other categories that translate to beachwear. Hailey Baldwin's animal-print bikini is an example of such a trend —tiger stripes — jumping from ready-to-wear and into your bikini drawer. Not only is her exact set still in stock, but she essentially just solidified that neutral animal print is the trend to try in swimwear. So if you don't click 'check out' in time on Baldwin's bikini before it sells out (and it will sell out) below you'll find 10 similar bikinis in the same feline family.

On Jun. 23, Baldwin boarded a boat in Sardinia with supermodel friend Bella Hadid. She wore Tropic Of C's newest drop, a stringy C Bralette and matching C bottoms both in golden tiger stripe print and available for $80 each. The brand also has three other color variations in the same print (hibiscus red, sage green, and shell white) but Baldwin's sandstone iteration plays on the industry's current obsession with neutral tones.

CIAOPIX / FREZZA LAFATA / BACKGRID CIAOPIX / FREZZA LAFATA / BACKGRID

It's only a matter of time before Baldwin's bikini starts to fly off its digital shelves. So whether you get the exact 'fit or opt for a slightly different iteration, below you'll find 10 equally covetable versions from some of the top swim brands right now.

