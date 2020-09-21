For beauty fanatics, seeing how the stars get ready for awards shows and red carpets can be just as satisfying — if not more so — than the actual affair. Of course there's a voyeuristic factor at play, but it also gives makeup and skincare lovers ideas of what products to try next. And if you couldn't help but fawn over Issa Rae's 2020 Emmys beauty look (How could you not?), her just-revealed prep routine might just inspire your next shopping spree.

Joanna Simkin is the talented makeup artist who's responsible for some of Rae's most stunning beauty looks and when it came time to get her ready for this year's awards show, she didn't have to look far for inspiration. “As soon as I saw her dress, all I thought was ‘I want her to look like a sunset’," Simkin says. "I just thought that luminous tones of purple/pink/and orange would look gorgeous on her golden skin with the dress.”

Rae, who was twice nominated at this year's ceremony — both as Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Comedy Series for HBO series Insecure — wore a tangerine-hued Sergio Hudson dress, which Simkin wanted to complement with golden, glowing skin (in addition to her jewels, of course). And according to her, that starts with great skincare.

To get Rae glowing even before applying makeup, the beauty expert turned to a few key ALLEVEN products: A gel-to-patch mask that hydrates, decongests, and leaves a golden glow, a serum that plumps and tightens, and a touch of body tint for evenness and luminosity all over.

From there, Simkin used Armani Beauty's Luminous Silk Foundation, Fluid Sheer Highlight, and Eylure lashes as part of Rae's Emmys makeup, but her previous prep made the actor/director's skin the real star. Ahead, see the exact products the makeup artist used to achieve an award-worthy glow.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Issa Rae's 2020 Emmys Beauty Look: Hydrating Mask

Step one of skin prep was the brand's Stellar Mask, which left Rae's complexion completely radiant.

Issa Rae's 2020 Emmys Beauty Look: Skin-Firming Serum

After masking, Simkin applied a layer of ALLEVEN's Total Face Serum for additional moisture before makeup, but the product also boasts ingredients that plump and tighten — making it a perfect prep step.

Issa Rae's 2020 Emmys Beauty Look: Tinted Glow

For Rae's exposed décolleté, ALLEVEN's airbrush-like Colour Shield provided a subtle sheen.