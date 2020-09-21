Many an avid award show watcher can attest to the appeal of a strong red carpet moment. The elaborate gowns, the flawless hair and makeup, and — of course — the dazzling jewels. In fact, next to the aforementioned gowns, accessories are a close second for the most anticipated style elements included in a red carpet look. Case in point: The jewelry from the 2020 Emmys Awards, which served up just as much aspirational wonder as some of the evening's biggest ensembles.

One of the evening's biggest standouts? Presenter and Outstanding Lead Actress nominee Zendaya, who went with all Bulgari baubles. Her diamond studs and emerald and diamond rings were classically beautiful, but it was the jewelry brand ambassador's dramatic colored gemstone choker — which matched perfectly with her plunging Christopher John Rogers gown — that caught everyone's eye.

Watchmen star and Emmy winner Regina Hall took a more minimalist approach with her jewels, opting for an understated pair of earrings by Bondeye Jewelry and Nouvel Heritage rings, which were as elegant as they were simple, allowing her awe-inspiring Schiaparelli Couture by Daniel Roseberry gown to take center stage.

And proving that awards style doesn't have to be exclusive to the stars, nominee Robin Thede topped off her golden Christian Siriano gown with equally eye-catching ear adornments by affordable brand MISHO. Priced at just $126, the A Black Lady Sketch Show star and creator's Winter Sun earrings can be worn multiple ways (thanks to an accompanying chain), giving them even more bang for their buck.

No matter your personal jewelry preference — statement-making or clean and classic, aspirational or affordable — the best baubles of the evening are sure to offer you a ton of inspiration. Find the aforementioned jewels, plus a ton of others, ahead.

Jewelry From The 2020 Emmys: Zendaya in BVLGARI

Jewelry From The 2020 Emmys: Tracee Ellis Ross in vintage Tiffany & Co.

Jewelry From The 2020 Emmys: Regina King in Bondeye Jewelry Earrings & Nouvel Heritage Rings

Jewelry From The 2020 Emmys: Reese Witherspoon in Louis Vuitton

Jewelry From The 2020 Emmys: Cynthia Erivo in Tiffany & Co.

Jewelry From The 2020 Emmys: Robin Thede in MISHO

Jewelry From The 2020 Emmys: Octavia Spencer in Sophie Ratner

Jewelry From The 2020 Emmys: Holland Taylor in Irene Neuwirth

‌Jewelry From The 2020 Emmys: Kerry Washington in Monica Vinader