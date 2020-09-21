As with all 2020 awards shows, the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards look wildly different this year. While 2019's show enjoyed all the luxuries that the pre-pandemic world took for granted — star-studded red carpets, large live audiences, etc. — the Sept. 20 event is, like many others, a virtual affair, with video conferencing abound. However, a few things have stayed the same — one of them being that all the beauty looks at the Emmys, like every year before, seriously wowed.

Sure, there weren't hundreds of looks to ogle over as usual, but the stars that did make an appearance did not come to play. She may have been sitting at home, but Rachel Brosnahan of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel still showed up in a dramatic cat-eye courtesy of makeup artist Lisa Aharon. Tracee Ellis Ross, nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series in Black-ish, went slightly less bright than usual (though no less glam) with a toned-down version of her signature electric fuchsia lip. Little Fires Everywhere actor and producer Reese Witherspoon gave us a typical classic look with a bright red lip and soft waves, live from her yard.

Ahead, the beauty looks from the 2020 Emmys that are worth a second glance — or a recreation of your own.

Emmy Awards Beauty Look: Rachel Brosnahan Brosnahan, who was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series for her role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, went simple for the evening in soft waves by hairstylist Owen Gould for Dove Hair. Her makeup was equally minimal, which makeup artist Lisa Aharon, who used Tom Ford Beauty products, took as an opportunity to make her eye makeup pop.

Emmy Awards Beauty Look: Tracee Ellis Ross No surprise, Ross opted for a pink lip as a presenter at the Emmys. Her makeup artist Tracey Levy kept the rest of the look beautifully glowy and neutral, which contrasted perfectly against her eye-catching gold dress.

Emmy Awards Beauty Look: Regina King King, who was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie in Watchmen, stole the virtual show in a blue Schiaparelli dress — and of course, her glam was equally stunning. The actor's makeup artist, Latrice Johnson, prepped her skin with Koh Gen Do, and created her makeup look with products from Pat McGrath Labs, Anastasia Beverly Hills, and Ardell. Her gorgeous loose, wispy updo was created by hairstylist Larry Sims.

Emmy Awards Beauty Look: Reese Witherspoon Witherspoon may have been celebrating the night from her lawn, but that didn't stop her from giving us one of her classic glam beauty looks. The actor and executive producer of Little Fires Everywhere (nominated for Outstanding Limited Series) stunned in a bright red lip, courtesy of makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan (who used Pat McGrath Labs makeup), along with pretty, soft waves thanks to hairstylist Lona Maria Vigi.

Emmy Awards Beauty Look: Zendaya If there was a 2020 red carpet for the Emmys, Zendaya would have shut it down immediately. Wearing a slicked-back, side-parted bun, neutral makeup, and high-shine gloss, the Emmy nominee for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Euphoria wore a makeup look that was just as sophisticated as her Christopher John Rogers dress.

Emmy Awards Beauty Look: Jennifer Aniston Jennifer Aniston / Instagram Stories Aniston presented on the Emmys stage in a minimal black dress, a statement necklace, and her classic pared-down makeup and hair — and looked perfectly flawless, as always.

Emmy Awards Beauty Look: Robin Thede Thede — actor, writer, and nominee for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series for A Black Lady Sketch Show — wore a show-stopping yellow gown for the evening with equally golden makeup by makeup artist Jenn Bennett and voluminous curls by hairstylist Nikki Wright.

Emmy Awards Beauty Look: Holland Taylor The actor and nominee for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie, Taylor, went with a soft, rosy look for the evening, opting for a mauve lip and peach blush that played beautifully off of the pattern in her Prada look.

Emmy Awards Beauty Look: Issa Rae Issa Rae / Instagram Stories Rae, who had three nominations this year, wore a shimmery pink by makeup artist makeup artist Joanna Simkin (who prepped her skin with ALLEVEN skincare and body makeup). Her makeup was beautifully complemented by ombré nails by manicurist Eri Ishizu and a low ponytail by hairstylist Felicia Leatherwood.

Emmy Awards Beauty Look: Kerry Washington Washington, who had four nominations, stole the virtual show in a super-sleek bob by Kim Kimble and velvety pink makeup by makeup artist Carola Gonzalez, who used Neutrogena products on the Little Fires Everywhere actor.