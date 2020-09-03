This past spring was a fashion season unlike any other. Anything that wasn't a sweat set felt overdressed, and stepping out in sneakers became a luxury in its own right. If, now, what's left is a heaping pile of sweatshirts that occupy space in your apartment rent-free, it might be time to consider some fresh ways to wear the loungewear staples. Luckily, Irina Shayk's sweatshirt outfit is providing a no-fail, fashionable way to style your oversized crewnecks and hoodies, and it's filled with accessories that are currently in stock.

On Sep. 2, Shayk was seen strolling around New York City, in a look that was cozy and chic all at once. For her lounge piece, she called on a menswear crewneck from 032c in an oversized fit, which she wore as a super-short minidress. Rather than styling a pair of sandals or sneakers with it, the model opted for something slightly more appropriate for the turning seasons — a pair of tall, snakeskin boots from LOQ, which are in stock and totally primed for fall wear. These synced with her pillowy, Bottega Veneta-inspired ELLEME shoulder pouch, which she wore her own way by carrying it as a clutch. To polish off the look, she slid on a pair of (currently sold out) Rowen Rose frames, and a delicate gold chain necklace.

BACKGRID

For those looking to try out their own elevated sweatshirt outfit, now's the time to dig into that pile that you haven't touched since Memorial day, and take Shayk's lead from there. For printed, tie-dye hoodies, opt for an untextured boot to let the loungewear pattern pop. To keep the look unfussy and comfortable, tie in a soft leather bag (such as Shayk's exact model, which retails for $415) and dainty jewelry. Reality Eyewear's celeb-loved Orbital sunnies are a welcomed alternate to Shayk's frames, as is Babygold's oval link necklace to her own thin chain.

To get the look, including her very same sweatshirt for 40% off, continue below:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.