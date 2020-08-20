It's just about time to bid adieu to this socially distant summer. Yep, as quickly as it came, it's gone, with Labor Day weekend a matter of weeks away. That said, summer isn’t over just yet, which means there’s still mileage left in your favorite warm-weather staples, even if you start to pair them with your go-to fall essentials. In fact, judging by Irina Shayk’s latest street style look, there's never been a better time to usher in some transitional, pre-fall dressing.

With August quickly coming to a close, there’s a chance you might still be experiencing the heatwaves of summer, depending on where you are. However, if you — like Shayk — happen to be in New York, odds are you’re just beginning to feel the crisp air of fall. Naturally, you'll want to dress the part. And just in case you need a starting point for your summer-to-fall wardrobe, Shayk’s got you covered.

The 34-year-old Russian model has a natural talent for creating an effortlessly chic ensemble that combines feminine pieces with a tough edge. And if you look at any of her past transitional outfits you’ll only get further proof of this — especially considering she’s a major fan of Docs, which have become her favorite boot for in-between season looks.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Most recently, Shayk was spotted strolling through NYC on Aug. 19 donning a chic ensemble featuring two leather pieces that’ll serve as your go-to transitional pieces for the coming weeks: the 1490 Quynn Boots from Dr. Martens, which are on sale for $100, and a blazer.

These two key fall basics complemented an otherwise summery outfit. Shayk styled her blazer over the $128 Othello Dress by Reformation, which she accessorized with Jennifer Zeuner’s $154 Theresa 1” Necklace and the $1,800 Letter 18-karat Gold Diamond Necklace from Jennifer Meyer. The model finished her look off with the Patmos Sunglasses from Illesteva, which cost $280.

If you’re looking to create a similar pre-fall outfit to wear as you gear up for the colder months, scroll down to shop the model’s latest street style look below.

