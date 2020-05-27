As one of Britain's most quintessential brands, Burberry has been best known for its iconic white-and-camel plaid motif. And since rebranding under Riccardo Tisci's new creative direction in 2018, Burberry has managed to find a new, younger audience while maintaining its prestige heritage — and you can look to Irina Shayk's black Burberry bag as most recent proof of that. On May 26, the model was spotted on the streets of NYC in an almost full Burberry ensemble as a convincing display that the classic pattern is worth resurrecting for summertime, too.

Formerly of Givenchy and Versace, Riccardo Tisci has seemed to find the balance between old and new since stepping in as Burberry's Chief Creative Officer in March 2018. While it's common for new creative directors to gradually upgrade a brand's aesthetic, Tisci's came out of the gate strong, debuting Burberry's first logo revision in two decades. The rebrand quickly earned Burberry the attention of contemporary cool kids. As proof that the luxury house is smartly catering to street-style demands are Irina's lugged-sole brogues from its Spring/Summer 2020 collection.

Shayk styled a men's checked shirt as an oversized topper with black bike shorts and a matching face mask. Save for her Celine sunnies, the rest of Shayk's accessories are exclusively Burberry — from her coveted Lola bag right down to her knit socks.

Retailing for $1,090, the little Lola silhouette was introduced in 2019 as one of the first displays with the brand's new 'TB' emblem (the initials of house founder Thomas Burberry). The silhouette has since became a signature akin to other luxury staple bags like Chanel's Le Boy or Fendi's Baguette, making it a safe assumption that the timeless design will last.

BACKGRID

All in all, Shayk's easy outfit is the definition of high-fashion casual — the off-duty formula virtually every celeb is opting for right now. Get her look with summer's biggest shirt trend: an oversized button-down that doubles as polished suiting or an off-duty swim coverup. Then style with a basic pair of bike shorts, the comfiest of warm-weather bottoms, and tie it all together with your choice of classic designer accessories. Or take advantage of the model's expert-leveling styling by shopping her full outfit, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.