If you've been living in the same pair of leggings lately, find relief in the fact that you're certainly not alone. In fact, with most of Hollywood (and the world) right alongside in the same boat it's a marvel that the controversy surrounding 'do leggings count as pants?' was ever questioned because - yes. And in a convincing display, Lucy Hale's Louis Vuitton Bag is proof that all one needs in order to pull off the same casual outfit on repeat is just a couple of ultra elevated accessories.

On Monday, May 11, the 30-year-old went out for a stroll with her adorable Maltipoo (here's a video of Elvis in a Babybjörn for no other purpose than your enjoyment) in their Los Angeles neighborhood. For the sunny occasion, she opted for high-waisted marled grey leggings, a lace-trimmed crop top, and a pair of Nike' React Infinity Sneakers. To tie the core casual pieces together she topped it all off with Louis Vuitton's zebra-striped bumbag across her back. Still available online, the sleek waist-bag is a Nicholas Ghesquiére creation from the brands exclusive collaboration with the video game 'League Of Legends', hence its futuristic feel. Sure, Lucy's been grabbing it repeatedly primarily for convenience sake but style-wise, the exclusive accessory instantly upgrades each ensemble from couch-wear to paparazzi-appropriate street style.

Lucy's athletic formula has been her go-to recently, sporting an endless array of leggings, a new pair of trendy sneakers, and the same Dodgers baseball cap and LV bumbag for a couple of weeks now. For further evidence, the actor sported the same leggings and cap with a knotted pocket t-shirt and APL sneakers the very next day and, frankly, that's some pro-level outfit repeating that we can get behind.

BG028/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

LRR / BACKGRID

Besides the fact that its an easy customization of core pieces you're already wearing, Hale's combination suits breezy east coast weather and steamy LA sun equally well. Plus, stealing her swag is not only super simple, but shockingly attainable. Cop a black tank top just like Lucy's from Urban Outfitters for just $20 and, while you're at it, her new Nike's can be yours for $160 while they're still in stock. And considering her marled leggings are a nice update from classic black with a distinctly high-rise waist that's ideal for pairing with crop tops, grab Lulu Lemon's similar and size-inclusive pair, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.