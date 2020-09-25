If you're a red-blooded human being, there's been at least one time when you've thought about getting bangs. If you're a red-blooded human being who was confined at home around, say, March through June, then you might have tried cutting them yourself. If you're not a professional hairstylist, then you might have hacked them. Even if you did get scissor-happy, rejoice: the 2020 way to wear bangs doesn't require uniformity.

At Prada's Spring 2021 on Sept. 24, the beauty look was marked by several different bangs styled in countless different ways. But of course, Guido Paolo, key hairstylist for Prada's showcase, is no stranger to the fringe. To backtrack: At Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2019, he created an ultra cropped look that barely grazed the middle of the forehead. And at Raf Simons Spring/Summer 2019 show, he created a blunt shag that was comprised of three layers and blunt bang falling right above the eyes. That said, the opportunity presented itself yet again for the master to conjure up yet another style for this season, and the result is actually kind of nostalgic.

Remember in the early '00s when the short side bangs paired long hair were in high-demand? Well, Paolo channeled this look with big editorial energy. He parted the hair down the middle, cut the bangs in blunt, imperfect sections, and rather than giving the bangs a blunt curl as to blend with the rest of the hair, he straightened it to its fullest potential to further emphasize the vast difference in lengths. However, there had to be styling after the chop, of course. For that, Paolo relied on ghd's Helios Professional Hairdryer and Bumble and bumble's Grooming Cream for hold that lasted through multiple rounds down the runway.

But natural hair was not forgotten. Paolo created a bang — of sorts — with the tendrils of two-strand twists for yet some more in-face hair action. For that, Guido simply used bobby pins, folding a front section into the crown of the head to your desired length, and securing.

The ultra-editorial look, while clearly the intentional standout beauty moment of the show, had to be complimented with a fresh-faced makeup look created by none other than the great Pat McGrath. In Mother's typical fashion, she created seamless and minimal complexions that mimicked natural skin, and paired it with a light fill of the brow.

We're not sure which one we enjoyed more - this season's fashions or the dynamic duo of Paolo and McGrath. But either way, one thing is sure: bangs are always an option.

