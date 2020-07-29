As the hottest month of the year looms closer, now's the time for the lightest, simplest pieces you own. One easy trend to adopt is sporty athletic shorts. Unlike cycling shorts or classic denim cut-offs, the whole selling point of these shorts is that they're made for running. They aren't restrictive, and they don't dig or ride up. So, whether you're training, lounging or running errands, these six style sources all displayed very different tactics to make the sporty staple into a fashion must-try.

Stretchy spandex and relaxed sweat shorts may have been your first choices when opting for comfier clothes this summer. But, the appeal of sport shorts is that they hit the sweet in-between. They're sweat-wicking while still relaxed. Below, a range of celeb trendsetters including Bella Hadid, Camila Mendes, and Hailey Beiber are already showing off how to wear the trend with some good how-to pro tips. A coordinating crop top adds a style factor (and breathability) while chunky sneakers are consistent with the sporty shorts for a solid balance of looking and staying cool at once.

Find a new idea on how to style comfy workout shorts from these women below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Stars In Athletic Shorts: Kristen Noel Crawley

Founder of KNC Beauty, Crawley is known as one to follow for her killer sense of style so it should come as no surprise that she's a top contender for the sporty trend too. She kept the look super coherent with a matching technical vest and shorts paired with a mini backpack, all by Prada. Her designer ensemble is available below however you can pay homage with any brightly-hued athletic crop top and running shorts pairing of your choosing.

Stars In Athletic Shorts: Camila Mendes

Backgrid

On Jul. 25, the actor performed some house work in a simple ensemble of comfy shorts with a graphic t-shirt. Her Adidas shorts in the white color-way are fashion-forward and her stylishly placed knot twist in her t-shirt is a clever style hack to elevate even your most-worn tee.

Stars In Athletic Shorts: Hailey Beiber

Stoianov-spot / BACKGRID

On May 25, the model paired a sold-out Brandy Melville cropped tank top with Patagonia's pink board shorts. The color-coordinated ensemble toes the line between sporty and sweet. She upped the polish level by simply adding some gold hoops from Jennifer Fisher and Reality Eyewear's sunglasses.

Stars In Athletic Shorts: Bella Hadid

Hadid took to Instagram to share her backyard crafting at her wearing a pair of high-waisted black athletic shorts by Chrome Hearts. While her exact pair aren't available, Nike's elongated pair are just as cool with belt and patch detailing, plus they'll match Bella's black Air Force 1's as well.

Stars In Athletic Shorts: Elsa Hosk

If you follow the supermodel you know that she's passionate about both fashion and exercise so it's no surprise that her activewear is on point. Gymshark's light grey fitness shorts are a mirroring style of her mini pair. And although her baby pink Gucci crewneck is sold out, a similar style Martine Rose is still up for grabs.

Stars In Athletic Shorts: Georgia Fowler

Model and fitness lover Fowler was the perfect face of Staud's and New Balance's collaboration. Here she's wearing the capsules matching nylon shorts and top. The running shorts are sold out, but Tracksmith has a pair in a very similar hue so you can still get the co-ordinating set effect. Also surprisingly still in stock are the collab's 997 multi-color sneakers that will tie the look together seamlessly.