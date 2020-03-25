There are many different ways celebrities are getting themselves through the global pandemic right now. It girls Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have joined the rest of the world on TikTok to bring lighthearted videos to their followers in the form of song, dance, (and a good filter). Of course, others are taking an even more relaxed approach by getting some fresh air whenever they can — and naturally, dressing in clothes that aren’t your everyday loungewear staples. And if you need an easy, cool shoe to throw on for your much-needed walk around the block, just look to Nicole Richie’s rain boots.

The 38-year-old mastermind behind the California cool fashion and accessories brand House of Harlow 1960 recently appeared in a video for British Vogue, where she described her perfect night in while wearing a quintessential spring ensemble featuring her boots. According to Richie, her ideal night in includes spending time at home and in her garden, which she showed off to the camera. And given her undeniable penchant for fashion, she, of course, did it in style.

If there’s anyone who can take gardening — an activity typically set apart from glitz and glamour — and make it a fashion moment, it’s Richie. The fashion designer donned a ruffled blue polka dot mini dress with the $95 Original Play Short Rain Boots by Hunter, proving that rain boots can be dressed up in an instant.

British Vogue on YouTube

There’s no doubt that Richie’s unexpected rain boot outfit feels fresh for spring. But if you want a more casual way to wear classic wellies, she’s not the only one turning to rain boots for her time outside. Actor Sarah Michelle Gellar was spotted wearing Hunter’s Original Tour Foldable Rain Boots — which are on sale for $105. Gellar and Heard seemed to be on the same page with styling the classic boot, wearing jeans, a black top, and a utility jacket.

Courtesy of Hunter

Whether you opt for a dressier look like Richie’s or go for something more casual, these stars have given you two foolproof ways to style timeless rain boots. And if you want to add a new pair to your wardrobe for spring, scroll down to shop both styles below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.