Year after year, the beginning of spring resurfaces the same proverbial struggle: dressing appropriately for unpredictable weather. Luckily, the street style scene has been buzzing with well-calculated looks worth taking note of. Emilia Clarke's latest ensemble is no exception, providing a lesson (that we didn't know we needed) in how to layer turtlenecks year-round. The wintry hero-piece totally can — and should — stick around through other milder months, and the GoT star's look is proof that it's easier to style than you'd think.

For her appearance on BBC Radio 2 in London on Tuesday, Clarke turned out in a warm-hued look that was perfectly pieced together. Past her wire-rimmed gold sunnies, the actor donned a beige peacoat, which perfectly swaddled her sweater-skirt combo. Just past her tea-length skirt, Clarke stepped into a pair of slick, cherry-red boots, which added a decidedly on-trend pop to the whole outfit.

To make the look work as well as it does, opting for a coat that's best-worn-open was key. With a jacket that buttoned up to the nape (see, for example, Chloe Sevigny's iconic Gucci coat), the sweater would have been tucked away, save for its neckline. By wearing an open, roomy overcoat, Clarke's layering is on full display, making for a high-impact look. Next, her skirt serves as a more surprising choice. While it's not always easy to find one that tucks well with a chunky sweater, opting for a thick-belted skirt helps to ensure unfussy wear that dually accentuates curves.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

The $495 roll neck in question was designed by Rachel Comey — and is, unfortunately, sold out everywhere. There are a few other distressed styles that will help you get the look, but be sure to hawk the brand's site for potential restocking. If you want instant gratification in the form of a similar piece, try Alexander McQueen's patchy knit jumper, which offers a shadowy take on the destroyed look. There's also no shortage of beige coats on the market, all at a range of price points (think Max Mara to Mango).

To try the layered turtleneck look yourself, the finds below will help you get Clarke's look. In the meantime, be sure to keep watching the best-dresser for more inspiration.