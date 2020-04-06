Mejuri's New Zodiac Launch Lets You Show Off Your Sign In The Prettiest Way

Increasingly astrology has come to signify an important measure of personality. Perhaps you’ve already mapped out your entire birth chart. Or maybe you just like to get a good laugh from a lighthearted meme. Wherever you are on the spectrum, you can still choose to show off your sign. Not with a tattoo or tee, but with Mejuri’s new zodiac launch as a pretty addition to your ensemble.

Whether your jewelry box overfloweth or not, chances are you’ve heard of Mejuri (or at the very least, have come across the brand in your Instagram feed). The direct-to-consumer label is known for its range of minimal everyday pieces, making it a favorite among editors, It girls, and fashion lovers alike. Among some of its best-selling items have been its Zodiac Rings and Zodiac Necklaces, hinting at astrology's staying power. And now, the brand is completing the set with its Zodiac Bracelets.

Courtesy of Mejuri Courtesy of Mejuri Courtesy of Mejuri

Mejuri’s Zodiac Bracelets — which are available in 18k gold vermeil or sterling silver for $75 — fall right in line with the rest of the label’s cool zodiac pieces. The new addition illustrates each sign’s star constellation with white sapphires on a small disc charm. The brand’s latest bracelet is complete with a simple link chain, which means it'll look just as good on its own as it will styled with other pieces in your jewelry collection. Since the collection skews minimalist, it's easy to make part of your everyday work wardrobe, styled with a polished blazer or light button-down.

When you aren’t wearing the Zodiac Bracelet with its matching ring and necklace, create an Instagram-worthy bracelet stack with other chic pieces, like the bracelet from the brand’s Croissant Dome collection or with the simple tennis wristlets you already own. You can also sport the piece with an even daintier chain on your wrist to create a subtle contrast in texture with your jewelry look.

Ready to start shopping? Scroll down to shop Mejuri’s Zodiac Bracelet along with the brand’s other zodiac pieces below.