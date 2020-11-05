Anyone familiar with Irina Shayk's style portfolio can tell you one thing: The model loves combat boots. Whether she wears a pair of tried-and-true Dr. Martens or sports a high-fashion iteration from a luxury label, it's clear the shoe is one of her go-to staples. And looking at the different ways Irina Shayk wears combat boots, it's easy to see why. Once you see how versatile this style can be, you'll wear them as much as she does.

Like all supermodels, Shayk spends most of her career in stiletto heels. When she isn't wearing pumps, she's often in a pair of sleek black combat boots. No matter the occasion, the 34-year-old Russian model wears the classic style whenever she wants to add a tough edge to her outfit. As temperatures continue to dip lower and fall moves closer to winter, the lace-up ankle boots are making more and more appearances in her ensembles. And just as you would expect, she's giving the world plenty of style inspiration in the process.

Scroll down and peruse how Shayk wears the style for inspiration on how to style the classic staple this season. When you're ready to add a pair to your own wardrobe, browse the different combat boots below to shop for the right one.

How Irina Shayk Styles Combat Boots: Sweater and High-Waisted Fitted Pants

Before the model took on New York's rainy days with classic rain boots, she opted for the chunky lug-sole combat style to accompany her high-waisted pants and embellished sweater.

How Irina Shayk Styles Combat Boots: Leather Blazer and Black Cuffed Trousers

For an ensemble that feels both casual and polished, Shayk styled a leather blazer with black straight-leg trousers. She cuffed her pants to showcase the lace-up details of her boots.

How Irina Shayk Styles Combat Boots: Black Shacket & Patchwork Pants

The Russian model opted for an outfit inspired by '90s grunge with a black utilitarian shacket and khaki pants featuring patchwork embellishments. She completed her ensemble with a pair of Dr. Martens.

How Irina Shayk Styles Combat Boots: Short-Sleeve Mini Dress

Earlier this season, Shayk styled her combat boots with a mini dress. If you want to recreate her look but need more coverage for the cold weather, throw on a pair of black semi-sheer tights.

How Irina Shayk Styles Combat Boots: Leather Jacket and Leather Pants

The Burberry ambassador donned her go-to boots with a boxy leather jacket, leather pants, and a cutout top layered over a white tank in October.

How Irina Shayk Styles Combat Boots: Cropped Moto Jacket and Hot Pink Sweater

For a bright and bold look, Shayk styled a hot pink sweater with coordinating pants. She finished her outfit with a cropped moto jacket, combat boots, and a Valentino purse.

How Irina Shayk Styles Combat Boots: Black Hooded Sweatshirt and Mini Skirt

On a night out, Shayk donned her boots with a hooded sweatshirt, a leather mini skirt, and opaque tights.