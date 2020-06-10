Hot pink has long been personified as a girlish hue. This could in part be due to fictional characters like Elle Woods, Regina George, and Sharpay Evans, who wear the color head-to-toe. But the fashion industry is changing that association, making it a color that can be just as tough as it is sweet. Trendsetters are on board, displaying wide-ranging ensembles that endorse this fact: hot pink the summer 2020 color to try out. Just open your Instagram app and start scrolling for proof.

The transformation of the bold color first started on the runway before trickling down to social media and the masses. It arguably took off during fashion month in February 2019, where designers embraced the neon shock, sending models down the runway in vivid, eye-catching pink ensembles. For its Fall/Winter 2019 collection, Sies Marjan paired a hot pink asymmetric top with electric orange, sunshine yellow, and punchy purple, while Adeam displayed the color in a polished belted suit. Now fashion girls are showing how to wear the hue IRL.

"Hot pink is a total mood-boosting color," Britt Theodora, celebrity and editorial stylist, tells TZR on why she thinks it's trending during quarantine. "More than ever, people are really starting to gravitate to colors that are bright and uplifting during a time where we can really use a little pick me up." But, if you still aren't ready to embrace a head-to-toe look, ease into the shade with accessories or swim. "Swimwear is a really fun way to try it out," the stylist says. Consider a bikini or one-piece before you go full force and purchase a hot pink maxi dress.

Whether you're already sporting the color or willing to try a piece or two, keep scrolling to find 15 ways to wear the bold hue. Which ever way you decide to try it, you'll look (and feel) more joyful.

How To Wear Hot Pink: Wear Your Bra As A Top

Now that lingerie doubles as clothing at home, try out an exciting bra in the hue. To really amp up your ensemble, pair the bright pink bra with a beaming orange suit.

How To Wear Hot Pink: Dramatic Dress

Party on your fire-escape? Arrive decked out in a hot pink top and skirt. You'll get your neighbors attention in a matter of seconds.

How To Wear Hot Pink: Summery Sweater

Stay cozy at home with a short sleeve sweater. Pair the hot pink top with jeans for a casual Friday night indoors look.

How To Wear Hot Pink: Add A Pop Of Color Through Your Bag

An easy way to wear hot pink is via your accessories. All you need is a bold pink bag to instantly liven up your neutral dress.

How To Wear Hot Pink: Team It With Neutrals

Add a hot pink crop top to your neutral look for a playful splash of color. Once you can dine in post-quarantine, opt for a sparkly iteration for dinners with your pals.

How To Wear Hot Pink: Belted Blazer

Trade in your blue denim for white and pair the summery pants with a hot pink blazer. Instead of flashy jewelry, finish off with a belt to bring the look together.

How To Wear Hot Pink: Swap Your Heels For A Relaxed Finish

Instead of heels, opt for cool snakeskin boots paired with your hot pink top. It's slightly less feminine, but still on-trend.

How To Wear Hot Pink: Couple With Equally Bold Hues

Contrast hot pink with an equally vivid hue, like lime green. If you really want to play with color, throw a yellow accessory into the mix.

How To Wear Hot Pink: Incorporate Soft Pink

If you're eager to fully embrace pink, wear it head-to-toe. But instead of a full hot pink look, try a more subtle, soft pink on top.

How To Wear Hot Pink: Swap Your White Button-Down For Pink

Want to branch out from your typical WHF look? Go for an unexpected color combo, for instance hot pink, brown, and black. A pink button-down is a bit more intriguing compared to your go-to crisp white.

How To Wear Hot Pink: Try Out A Bikini

Like Theodora suggested, test the waters (literally) in a hot pink bathing suit. Even if you can't make it to the beach this summer, wear the bikini indoors or on your front lawn. Just be sure to slather on SPF prior.

How To Wear Hot Pink: One-Shoulder Top

Since one-shoulder tops are all the craze this summer, try out the silhouette in an exciting pink hue. Keep the rest of your look minimal by pairing the top with light-wash denim and simple gold hoops.

How To Wear Hot Pink: Lounge Around In A Dress

Yes, you can wear a hot pink dress from the comfort of your couch. Try out this bubblegum pink Zara dress for a less intense take on the color.

How To Wear Hot Pink: Opt For A Sports Bra As A Top

Switch things up and opt for a hot pink sports bra as your top. If you decide to get a workout in, you'll already be partly dressed for it.