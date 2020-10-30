Holiday Candle Sets Are The Quintessential Fail-Proof Gift — Here's One For Every Taste & Budget
Never mind the archaic notion that giving a candle set as a holiday gift is somehow "cliché," or worse, "basic." The extent of bliss that a premium wick — a pack of 'em, better yet — can bring simply cannot be overstated.
It's the age-old go-to for Secret Santas, White Elephants, and hostess gifts alike: A candle... how terribly plain, you may be thinking. But if you look at any wish list in 2020 — the year of working, exercising, and socializing from home — a quality candle set can likely be found at the very top.
Something about a flickering flame just immediately incites feelings of calmness and coziness. Brands at the chic end of the spectrum (hello, Diptyque, Jo Malone) have gathered up their proudest scents into festive kits while androgynous labels (i.e. MALIN+GOETZ) provide a gender-neutral option. Selections range from $20 to $250, meaning the genre is fiscally versatile enough to give to a colleague or a family member or (let's face it) yourself.
Seven covetable, limited-edition holiday candle sets for your gifting pleasure, ahead.
When it comes to candles, Diptyque is the chicest of the chic. Finding a pack of five for less than hundreds is a rare steal. These minis showcase the brand's most beloved, timeless scents: Baies, Roses, Figuier, Tubéreuse, and a new one, Lys.
For the skin care obsessive, ESPA — creators of luxurious, natural beauty products — has curated a limited-edition candle set with its signature Soothing, Restorative, Energizing, and Positivity blends. With this collection (valued at $96), you can mimic a spa session at home.
Not your most orthodox candle option, MALIN+GOETZ's best-selling cannabis scent (a herbaceous blend of black pepper, sandalwood, and smoke) is ideal for the edgier candle appreciators on your list.
And because the best holiday candles exude nostalgic, wintry scents, VOLUSPA's mini trio contains its Spiced Pumpkin Latte, White Cypress, and Spiced Goji Tarocco Orange candles in gleefully decorative tins.
For the admirer of sleek minimalism, this matte-black pack of three (featuring peachy Femme, lavender Shai, and lemongrass-and-sage Lowkey) is a guaranteed hit. Best of all, their eco-friendly wooden wicks create the most satisfying crackling sound.
At the bougier end of the candle spectrum sits Jo Malone. For the holidays, the luxury fragrance brand has compiled a holy trinity of Roasted Chestnut, Sweet Almond & Macaroon, and Frosted Cherry & Clove, all packaged in limited-edition jars.