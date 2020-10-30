Holiday Candle Sets Are The Quintessential Fail-Proof Gift — Here's One For Every Taste & Budget

Never mind the archaic notion that giving a candle set as a holiday gift is somehow "cliché," or worse, "basic." The extent of bliss that a premium wick — a pack of 'em, better yet — can bring simply cannot be overstated.

It's the age-old go-to for Secret Santas, White Elephants, and hostess gifts alike: A candle... how terribly plain, you may be thinking. But if you look at any wish list in 2020 — the year of working, exercising, and socializing from home — a quality candle set can likely be found at the very top.

Something about a flickering flame just immediately incites feelings of calmness and coziness. Brands at the chic end of the spectrum (hello, Diptyque, Jo Malone) have gathered up their proudest scents into festive kits while androgynous labels (i.e. MALIN+GOETZ) provide a gender-neutral option. Selections range from $20 to $250, meaning the genre is fiscally versatile enough to give to a colleague or a family member or (let's face it) yourself.

Seven covetable, limited-edition holiday candle sets for your gifting pleasure, ahead.

