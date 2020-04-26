The 35 Best Scented Candles Of All Time, From A $10 Drugstore Find To A $480 Showstopper

A good candle is not hard to find. It's easy to stumble upon a scent that'll stop you in your tracks while walking through Target, or find a cute one — by complete accident — as you click through Madewell's digital catalog. Still, rounding up the very best scented candles of all time? That's more of a challenge. But it's one with majorly cozy rewards, if you're willing to dig around.

Anyone that has ever paged through a candle's online reviews will know that scents are subjective, too. A candle you'd burn every night might never once be lit up in the house of someone else. So, at a certain point, you have to trust your own gut (er, nose). This is easier said than done while shopping online, though. To skip over at least part of that shopping dilemma, keep on scrolling: 35 of the very best candles you can order online are ahead. And to sweeten the deal, each one has a superlative — yearbook style — to help you understand why it's at the top of the charts.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Best In Show: diptyque Figuier Candle Figuier $68 diptyque See on diptyque According to The New York Times, Tom Ford kept this exact juicy diptyque candle burning as he designed for Gucci. It's a unique one — luxe without ever bordering on over the top. Simply put: if you know, you know.

Best Newcomer: Boy Smells Slow Burn Candle Slow Burn $39 Boy Smells See on Boy Smells A collaboration between the editor-favorite brand Boy Smells and musician Kacey Musgraves, Slow Burn sold out in a flash upon first release. "Glowing and dark — incense, black pepper, and guaiac wood take center stage with whiffs of embers in the distance," described a quote from Musgraves in the product description.

Best Classic: Molton Brown Black Peppercorn Candle Black Peppercorn Single Wick Candle $49 Molton Brown See on Molton Brown A Molton Brown signature, the Black Peppercorn scent is more complex than you might think at first. Clock the ginger, amber, and bergamot notes that round out the spicy fragrance.

Best Offbeat Pick: D.S. & Durga Concrete After Lightning Candle Concrete After Lightning $65 D.S. & Durga See on D.S. & Durga Gone are easy-to-understand notes, like tonka or rose. Instead, Concrete After Lightning's top note of "electricity" is complemented by "ozone," "summer rain," and — of course — a base note of concrete and steam.

Best Instagram Fave: MALIN+GOETZ Tobacco Candle Tobacco Candle $55 MALIN+GOETZ See on MALIN+GOETZ By its nature, you can think of MALIN+GOETZ's Tobacco as decidedly unisex. Still, there's a hint of sweetness to this candle that'll make you want to curl up with a warm blanket and a good book.

Best Instant Pick-Me-Up: Jo Malone London Orange Blossom Candle Orange Blossom Scented Home Candle $67 Jo Malone London See on nordstrom Fresh, timeless, and romantic — this candle is classic Jo Malone. Clementine leaves and orange blossom create a citrus scent that's radiant, yet very comforting. (Case in point: Poppy Delevingne opted for the perfume version of the fragrance for her wedding.)

Best Special Occasion Gift: Voluspa Maison Noir Crisp Champagne Candle Maison Noir Crisp Champagne Maison Metallo Two-Wick Candle $18 Voluspa See on nordstrom Pop a bottle. Voluspa's black-and-gold candle is fragranced with brut champagne, barrel oak, and a pinch of vanilla — and at just $18, it's the perfect last-minute gift.

Best Hidden Gem: Madewell Rosewood Cassis Candle Rosewood Cassis Large Matte Glass Candle $22 Madewell See on madewell Reviews for Madewell's feminine Rosewood Cassis scent are enthusiastic, to say the least. Another perk: You can add it to your shopping cart between pairs of jeans.

Best Design: Jonathan Adler Muse Blanc Candle Muse Blanc Ceramic Candle $78 Jonathan Adler See on jonathan adler While this candle's fresh-cut floral scent is a major plus, fans of the designer might never even light it up. Or, if they do, they'll make sure to keep the vessel after — the multifaceted face-shaped candle is very Jonathan Adler.

Best Fireplace Alternative: LAFCO Feu de Bois Candle Feu de Bois $42 LAFCO See on lafco No fireplace? No problem. LAFCO's Feu de Bois — wood fire, in French — magically transports you to cozier moments via leather, pine, and sandalwood.

Best For Relaxing: LATHER Lavender Candle Lavender Candle $10 LATHER See on LATHER It might be just $10, but LATHER's Lavender Candle still packs in the fragrance thanks to soy wax and lavender essential oil. Consider the affordable price just another perk.

Best In Vintage (Inspiration): Curionoir Diaphanous Candle Diaphanous Scented Candle $165 Curionoir See on need supply co. An apothecary-inspired design hints at the throwback scent of Curionoir's candle. Mandarin, saffron, and narcissus absolute are uniquely nostalgic, underscored by a punch of cayenne pepper.

Best Summer In A Jar: Otherland Canopy Candle Canopy $36 Otherland See on otherland Otherland's Canopy candle is all about warmer weather. California fig, ivy greens, and "summer dew" ring through its rich, green blend.

Best For Bedrooms: Chesapeake Bay Candle Cashmere Jasmine Candle Glass Jar Candle Cashmere Jasmine $14.39 Chesapeake Bay Candle See on target Affordable candles can get a bad reputation for being cloyingly sweet, but this cashmere and jasmine fragrance from Chesapeake Bay Candle balances the fine line with ease.

Best Tea-Time Treat: BYREDO Chai Candle Chai Candle $85 BYREDO See on neiman marcus Another evocative scent from BYREDO, this candle's masala chai base invites your own interpretation — it might be spicy and sultry or comfortable and homey, depending on your relationship with the fragrance.

Best In Affordable Luxury: & Other Stories Drame Magnifique Candle Scented Candle in Drame Magnifique $25 & Other Stories See on & Other Stories Almond, nutmeg, florals, and marshmallow blend together in this eye-catching candle that, yes, you can pick up online from none other than & Other Stories. C'est magnifique.

Best Head Turner: Heretic This Smells Like My Vagina Candle This Smells Like My Vagina Candle $75 Heretic See on goop The candle heard round the world, Heretic's head-turning (and previously sold-out) candle does smell amazing: Think geranium, zippy bergamot, Damask rose, and woodsy cedar.

Best Birthday Gift: Project 62 Astrological Glass Jar Candle Astrological Glass Jar Candle $7.99 Project 62 See on target Meet your new go-to birthday gift. Reviewers love this thoughtful candle's scent, too — a combination of wood, lemon, citrus, herb, and amber.

Best Cult Favorite: Capri Blue Colossal Mercury Glass Candle Colossal Mercury Glass Candle $178 Capri Blue See on anthropologie When Capri Blue says this candle is colossal, it means it. With a 250-hour burn time, you'll get to enjoy Capri Blue and Anthropologie's signature Volcano scent for a long, long time.

Best Non-Traditional Floral: Trapp No. 13 Bob's Flower Shoppe Candle No. 13 Bob's Flower Shoppe $30 Trapp See on Trapp Rather than focus on just one floral note, the Bob's Flower Shoppe scent transports you straight to the source, combining blossoms, greens, and fresh dew.

Best Vessel: Brooklyn Candle Studio x Allison Kunath Woman No. 1 Candle Brooklyn Candle Studio x Allison Kunath Woman No. 1 Candle $45 Brooklyn Candle Studio See on nordstrom Decorated with an illustration by Allison Kunath, this Brooklyn Candle Studio pick smells as dreamy as it looks. Currant, fig, amber, and sandalwood make a romantic blend.

Best Maximalism: Overose Nudesse Holo Candle Nudesse Holo $68 Overose See on Overose Subtle, the Nudesse Holo is not. But beautiful? 100 percent. Even better, it's fragranced to smell like a rose garden after it rains.

Best Packaging: Seda France Japanese Quince Pagoda Candle Japanese Quince Pagoda Candle $32 Seda France See on candle delirium It's hard to choose this candle's best feature: its delightful packaging, best-seller status, or the fruity and floral scent hidden inside.

Best Showstopper: Le Labo Santal 26 Concrete Candle Santal 26 Concrete Candle $480 Le Labo See on Le Labo Go big or go home. Le Labo's impressively large candle clocks in at 42.3 ounces, so you can enjoy Santal 26 in every room of your home.

Best Classic Floral: Venus ET Fleur Rose Blanch Candle Rose Blanch $129 Venus ET Fleur See on Venus ET Fleur This chic, white candle is crafted by Venus ET Fleur — creators of those swoon-worthy rose bouquets you've probably spotted on Instagram. It's safe to say the brand understands the scent well.

Best Collab: Clare V. For Anthropologie Maisonette Glass Candle Clare V. for Anthropologie Maisonette Glass Candle $28 Anthropologie See on anthropologie Clare V. fans will enjoy this candle's oh-so-French look, while everyone will flock to its Mediterranean-inspired eucalyptus and lavender notes.

Best For Beauty Fans: Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa '62 Candle Limited Edition Cheirosa '62 Candle $42 Sol de Janeiro See on Sol de Janeiro You'll understand why this beauty brand made a candle fragranced like its body cream once you give it a sniff. The salted caramel, pistachio, jasmine, and vanilla scent can be summed up in one word: yummy.

Best Any Occasion Gift: Anecdote Candles Comfort Zone Candle Comfort Zone $24 Anecdote Candles See on anecdote candles Another option ripe for gifting, Anecdote Candles' light-hearted jar will make you smile. Then, its coffee, jasmine, and cedar scent will help you unwind.

Best Luxury Splurge: Louis Vuitton Île Blanche Candle Île Blanche Fragrance Candle $190 Louis Vuitton See on louis vuitton Obviously, this oceanic Louis Vuitton candle is a splurge. Still, the $190 pick is one you'll keep on your vanity for years to come thanks to the house's fine eye for tiny details.

Best For Me Time: Wicks And Stones Infinity Candle Infinity Candle $48 Wicks and Stones See on anthropologie Each Infinity Candle scent includes a crackling wick — to enjoy while you burn — and a crystal, to keep on hand for later.

Best Not-Yet-Everywhere Scent: The Harmonist Velvet Fire Candle Velvet Fire Candle $80 The Harmonist See on neiman marcus Similar to its perfumes, The Harmonist's Velvet Fire candle smells luxurious, but not overplayed. Guests will want to know exactly where you picked up this uniquely botanical scent.

Best for Date Night: Acqua di Parma Oh L'Amore Candle Oh L'Amore Candle $72 Acqua di Parma See on saks fifth avenue What does l'amore smell like? According to iconic fragrance brand Acqua di Parma: spicy pepper, warm clove, and sweet opoponax.

Best For Pre-Going Out: Tom Ford Jasmin Rouge Candle Jasmin Rouge Candle $98 Tom Ford See on macy's Sultry and unpredictable, Jasmin Rouge is an edgy floral that embodies Tom Ford's iconically flirtatious fragrance line.