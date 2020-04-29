The bad news is, your long-awaited beach vacation will probably have to wait a little longer. The good news is, now you've got some extra time to devote to making your home feel like the luxe hotel you'd rather be in right now. One way to achieve this now — without having to spend a lot — is with some key pieces from H&M Home's 2020 summer collection, which is full of seashell motifs and other beachy vibes that will make sheltering-in-place feel a little less like quarantine and a little more like a staycation.

Of late, many people are taking this opportunity to make their home base as functional and inspirational as possible, from turning their otherwise ordinary stoop or patio into a relaxing respite to upgrading their bedroom to create a serene (and sleep-inducing) sanctuary. And H&M's latest drop has goods to help with all of the above — and then some.

The brand, known for its equally matched on-trend styles and affordability, first began to dip its toe into the home decor market over a decade ago, but has made great strides in more recent years — even unveiling standalone home stores starting in 2018. Now it's a coveted destination for everything from chic table setting essentials to bathroom accessories. And while there are also plenty of minimalist-friendly finds, H&M Home's seasonal offerings are some of the most sought after; Enter it's latest summer collection full of batik textiles, nautical motifs, and calming blue and green hues combined with versatile neutrals.

So while you can't actually get away right now, you can make you home feel a little more like a getaway. And with affordable finds like a $13 starfish-and-coral-print cushion cover or seashell-shaped dish, you can even do so on a budget. Ahead, find a few of the most recent offerings that can instantly make your home feel as refreshing as a trip to the beach.

