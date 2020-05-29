Hailey Baldwin Styled This By Far Bag Two Completely Different Ways

Originally founded in 2016 as a footwear label, By Far quickly expanded into handbags after gaining traction with a few celebrity endorsements. Since then, the Bulgarian based brand can't seem to quit pumping out one trend-setting handbag after the next. Both its ever-popular Rachel Bag and mini top-handle croc-effect bags are still all over the fashion set as new color-way variations just keep dropping. And now, Hailey Baldwin's By Far bag is the new all-star player in the line up: The 23-year-old was spotted carrying the brand's Amber bag, a slouchy hobo-hybrid that feels like a true '90s throwback.

On May 22, Baldwim was seen in Los Angeles sporting a casual outfit, brilliantly demonstrating how to incorporate high and low items in one ensemble. She styled a vintage Chanel jumper with a pair of Levi's denim cut-off shorts for a pro-level off-duty look. Farfetch currently has the same vintage jumper up for grabs on consignment, while Baldwin's exact 501's are carried by Aritzia for just $70. She made the 'fit that much more casual with a trendy pair of Isabel Marant sneakers and a sleek updo that accentuates her Bottega Veneta bamboo hoops.

Baldwin paired the look with a not-yet-released face mask from husband Justin Bieber's merch brand, Drew. If you like her graphic look though, you can find a slew of similar black variations with some of your favorite musicians' artwork at Bravado.

A few days later, Baldwin sported the same By Far bag, proving just how versatile the retro silhouette can be. On May 28, she was out and about in a sleek all white ensemble consisting of a relaxed button-down top and carpenter jeans, summer's favorite pant. Her Talia Cargo Jeans are from Brandy Melville and sadly sold out but you can easily recreate the industrial look with a classic pair of Dickie's carpenter pants.

To elevate the casual trousers she chose a pair of strappy kitten heels from affordable footwear brand Carvela and accessorized further with a pair of pink-tinted acetate sunnies from Reality plus her favorite pair of gold hoop earrings by Jennifer Fisher.

Ahead, shop both of Baldwin's entire looks.

Hailey Baldwin's By Far Amber Bag: May 22

VESP-MAX / BACKGRID

Hailey Baldwin's By Far Amber Bag: May 28