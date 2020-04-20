Justin Timberlake, Ellen DeGeneres, and Madonna are just a few of the celebrities who have joined in on the All In Challenge, a cyber fundraiser that addresses food insecurity in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest to hop aboard is Gwyneth Paltrow, who is selling her 2000-era Oscars dress. The one she once admitted was "not Oscars material."

The Goop founder was nominated by entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk, who himself co-created the All In Challenge with Fanatics founder Michael Rubin and Alan Tisch of the e-commerce app Spring. The viral charity challenge "aims to be the world's largest digital fundraiser in history by raising tens of millions of dollars to feed those in need," according to its website, and it shouldn't have any trouble achieving that goal with such top-level celebrities as Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro auctioning off cameos in upcoming movies and the like.

Some are selling once-in-a-lifetime experiences (golf with Justin Timberlake and Bill Murray, the opportunity to be serenaded by Justin Bieber) while others, like Paltrow, are auctioning off special items.

"I am donating a dress I wore to the Oscars (and that holds great sentimental value!)," the actor said in the caption of a video posted to Instagram on Sat., "which I will personally hand to you over a cup of tea or a glass of wine."

The dress — a hand-beaded Calvin Klein number with a cowl neckline and the sparkliest silver overlay — is "very end-of-the-'90s," she said in the video, "which is back in style now so I thought it would be a good one to donate."

In a 2013 Goop article, however, the actor admitted she didn't think it was "Oscars material," even going as far as to say that she chose it because she "wanted to disappear that year." Despite her past dress regret, Paltrow is right about cringe-worthy '90s and early-aughts styles being on trend again. Perhaps she hasn't addressed the 7-year-old comments because she's changed her mind.

Otherwise, she's keen to get the memory of a fashion faux pas out of her closet for good, and while she's at it, why not raise several thousand for nonprofit organizations like Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, and Feeding America?

The starting bid for the old-school Oscars dress was $2,500, but as of Mon., April 20, it had surpassed $6,000. The auction, which is hosted on Fanatics.com, ends on May 1. Paltrow nominated Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, and Lake Bell to join in on the All In Challenge as well.